The Best Checking Account of 2026: Capital One 360 Just Won Our Top Pick

My team at Motley Fool Money spends a lot of time tearing apart bank accounts each year -- fees, app quality, ATM networks, the works. When we lined up the contenders for our 2026 awards, the Capital One 360 Checking account stood out as a clear winner.

It won our Best Checking Account of 2026 award, and almost everything about it is built for how Americans actually bank in 2026.

Here are the details, and how to pair it with a high-yield savings account for a boosted APY.

No monthly maintenance fees and 70,000+ free ATMs

The Capital One 360 Checking does the boring stuff right, and the boring stuff is what most of us actually use a checking account for.

There are no monthly maintenance fees and no minimum balance requirements. That alone puts it ahead of most legacy bank accounts still charging $12 a month unless you meet requirements.

Then there is the ATM network. Capital One gives you access to more than 70,000 fee-free ATMs through Capital One, MoneyPass, and Allpoint. If you have ever paid $4 to pull out $40 of your own money, you know how meaningful access to cash is.

A few other things we loved about the Capital One 360 Checking account: