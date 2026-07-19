The Best High-Yield Savings Account of July 2026, Hands Down
If you want the best high-yield savings account right now, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account is the one I'd recommend you check out. It pays an annual percentage yield (APY) well above the national average¹, charges no monthly fee², and comes from a name people already trust.
Honestly, trust is what matters most to me when picking a bank for my money. I don't need the absolute highest APY in the world, I just want to sleep well at night knowing my money is safe, growing well, and I can access it easily when duty calls.
The best high-yield savings account right now
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account fits a wider range of savers than any account I'd recommend today.
It offers:
- A competitive 3.00%¹ APY (as of )
- No monthly fees²
- No minimum deposit² to open
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per depositor.
Bank fees are a pet peeve of mine. And so are minimum deposits. That's why I really like accounts that don't charge anything extra, no matter where your balance sits. This account suits someone just starting out with $50, or if you've got a $20K emergency fund you're trying to stash.
American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) also isn't some brand-new fintech you've never heard of. It's a bank with decades behind it and 24/7 customer support when you need a real person.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
The 3.00%¹ APY that crushes the 0.38% national average
The national average savings account interest rate sits at just 0.38%, according to Motley Fool Money research drawing on FDIC data.
Right now, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account pays 3.00%¹ APY. That's 7X the national average, placing it comfortably among the top high-yield savings accounts of 2026.
Another cool thing: you don't need a minimum balance or a direct deposit to earn this rate². A lot of HYSAs dangle a big headline APY, then you find out in the fine print that there are strings attached. Like a big balance requirement or monthly direct deposits.
Amex doesn't play the marketing game. The APY you see advertised¹ is exactly what you get with any dollars in that account. Period.
Keeping your cards, rewards, and savings under one login
Existing Amex customers probably benefit the most. If you carry an Amex card, your rewards and your cash live in the same app³, which cuts the overhead of juggling accounts.
You can also apply for an American Express Rewards Checking account to make daily banking easier. Amex allows an unlimited number of external transfers, up to daily limits⁴. That lets you treat it like a hub for auto-paying bills and credit cards.
Where an online-only account limits you
This account is built for savings you don't touch very often, not for daily spending. It's online only, so a few things are simply off the table:
- There's no ATM access, so you can't pull cash directly from the savings account
- Amex has no branches to walk into for in-person banking
- No cash deposits
None of that bothers me for an emergency fund or a savings goal, since that money shouldn't move daily anyway. But if you deposit cash often or want a teller nearby, you'll be better off pairing it with a local checking account.
For everyone else, online banking is almost the "new norm" for managing money.
If your cash is sitting in an account paying next to nothing, moving it is the simplest raise you'll give yourself all year. Read our full American Express® High Yield Savings Account review for more details and to open an account today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.