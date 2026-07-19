The Best High-Yield Savings Account of July 2026, Hands Down

If you want the best high-yield savings account right now, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account is the one I'd recommend you check out. It pays an annual percentage yield (APY) well above the national average¹, charges no monthly fee², and comes from a name people already trust.

Honestly, trust is what matters most to me when picking a bank for my money. I don't need the absolute highest APY in the world, I just want to sleep well at night knowing my money is safe, growing well, and I can access it easily when duty calls.

The best high-yield savings account right now

The American Express® High Yield Savings Account fits a wider range of savers than any account I'd recommend today.

It offers:

A competitive 3.00%¹ APY (as of )

No monthly fees²

No minimum deposit² to open

FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per depositor.

Bank fees are a pet peeve of mine. And so are minimum deposits. That's why I really like accounts that don't charge anything extra, no matter where your balance sits. This account suits someone just starting out with $50, or if you've got a $20K emergency fund you're trying to stash.

American Express National Bank (Member FDIC) also isn't some brand-new fintech you've never heard of. It's a bank with decades behind it and 24/7 customer support when you need a real person.