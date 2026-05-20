The Best High-Yield Savings Account of May 2026, Hands Down
A $10,000 emergency fund at the national average savings rate (0.38% APY) earns you about $38 in interest a year. But that same balance in a 3.10% high-yield savings account earns $320. Same money, same access, over 8X the interest.
I review savings accounts for a living, and my pick for May 2026 is the American Express® High Yield Savings Account. It's the one I keep recommending to friends and family who ask.
Here's why it's my top pick right now.
Why I like the American Express® High Yield Savings Account
The first thing I check when sizing up a savings account is the annual percentage yield (APY). It doesn't need to be the highest available, but should definitely beat what most banks offer.
Next, it's just as important to look past the headline APY and make sure there are no gotchas hiding in the fine print. The Amex account checks every box I look for, with none of the hoops most banks try to sneak in.
Here's what makes it stand out in May 2026:
- A 3.10%¹ APY (as of May 20, 2026) -- that's over 8X the current national average savings rate
- No monthly account fees²
- No minimum balance requirement²
- No minimum deposit to open²
- No withdrawal limits
- Interest compounds daily
- FDIC insured up to $250,000 through American Express National Bank (Member FDIC)
And probably the coolest overall perk is that if you're an existing Amex cardholder you can manage all your stuff in one app³ -- spending, saving, and rewards.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of May 20, 2026. Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
What 3.10% APY actually earns you
The national average savings rate is sitting at just 0.38% right now. That benchmark includes everything from big traditional brick-and-mortar banks to online banks and fintechs.
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account earns 3.10%¹ APY right now, which places it up with the top high-yield accounts in 2026.
Here's what that APY difference looks like over a single year at different balances:
|Balance
|Interest at 0.38%
|Interest at 3.10%
|$5,000
|$19
|$160
|$10,000
|$38
|$320
|$20,000
|$76
|$640
For a $10,000 emergency fund, that's an extra $282 a year for doing nothing different -- just keeping your cash in the right account. Over five years on a $20,000 balance, the gap stretches into the thousands.
It's especially good if you already have an Amex card
The biggest pitch I make to friends who are already in the Amex ecosystem: you can manage everything from one login.
If you've got an Amex card (roughly 60+ million people in the U.S. do), adding the savings account means your card, your savings, and (if you qualify for it) the American Express Rewards Checking account all live in the same app³. One login, one dashboard, and much easier money movement between your accounts⁴.
This is the kind of thing that doesn't sound like a big deal until you're juggling six different bank apps and trying to remember where all your money sits.
Who should open this account
No savings account is right for everyone, but this one fits a pretty wide net.
I'd recommend it to anyone sitting on a cash pile earning pennies at a big bank, existing Amex cardholders who want an easy add-on to the ecosystem, and savers who don't rely on physical branches for their banking. It's also a great "set it and forget it" home for an emergency fund.
If any of that sounds like you, this is a solid place to park your money in May 2026.
The bottom line
I've personally tested a handful of savings accounts over the past year, and I know what good looks like.
Right now, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account stands out as a perfect fit for most everyday savers. It's got a competitive rate¹, none of the usual junk fees that banks charge², and an app you'll actually want to open³.
Give it a try -- there's no opening fee or minimum balance². Read our full review to learn more and apply today
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.