The Best High-Yield Savings Account of May 2026, Hands Down

A $10,000 emergency fund at the national average savings rate (0.38% APY) earns you about $38 in interest a year. But that same balance in a 3.10% high-yield savings account earns $320. Same money, same access, over 8X the interest.

I review savings accounts for a living, and my pick for May 2026 is the American Express® High Yield Savings Account. It's the one I keep recommending to friends and family who ask.

Here's why it's my top pick right now.

Why I like the American Express® High Yield Savings Account

The first thing I check when sizing up a savings account is the annual percentage yield (APY). It doesn't need to be the highest available, but should definitely beat what most banks offer.

Next, it's just as important to look past the headline APY and make sure there are no gotchas hiding in the fine print. The Amex account checks every box I look for, with none of the hoops most banks try to sneak in.

Here's what makes it stand out in May 2026:

A 3.10%¹ APY (as of May 20, 2026) -- that's over 8X the current national average savings rate

No monthly account fees²

No minimum balance requirement²

No minimum deposit to open²

No withdrawal limits

Interest compounds daily

FDIC insured up to $250,000 through American Express National Bank (Member FDIC)

And probably the coolest overall perk is that if you're an existing Amex cardholder you can manage all your stuff in one app³ -- spending, saving, and rewards.