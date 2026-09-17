The Best HYSA if You're Starting With $0: No Minimum, No Monthly Fees

When I was a teenager, my Mum walked me into a credit union to open my very first savings account. I remember asking the teller, "Will I get a debit card?"... He smiled and said no! The whole point of saving, he explained, is that you leave the money alone -- not take it out.

Fast forward 20 years, I now help people of all ages open new savings accounts. These days it's almost always done online, not in a branch. And there's one account I recommend over just about every other bank for anyone starting fresh.

That account is SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC). It has no minimums, no monthly fee, and a handful of tools that make saving easier.

It's also won our award for the Best Online Savings Account for 2026!

Fees are a pet peeve of mine, so I only recommend banks without them

Nothing bugs me more than watching a bank charge someone just to store their own money. My team and I call these "junk fees," and we think they have no place in a good savings account.

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) passes this test easily. It has:

No fee to open an account

No monthly fees

No minimum balance requirement

No fee for the apps and saving tools

Fee-free access to 55,000+ ATMs within the Allpoint network

The SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account is a hybrid account, which means your checking and savings live together in one place.

You can spend from checking, park cash in savings, and move money between them in seconds. For a first-time saver, that simplicity strips away a lot of friction.