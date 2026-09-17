The Best HYSA if You're Starting With $0: No Minimum, No Monthly Fees
When I was a teenager, my Mum walked me into a credit union to open my very first savings account. I remember asking the teller, "Will I get a debit card?"... He smiled and said no! The whole point of saving, he explained, is that you leave the money alone -- not take it out.
Fast forward 20 years, I now help people of all ages open new savings accounts. These days it's almost always done online, not in a branch. And there's one account I recommend over just about every other bank for anyone starting fresh.
That account is SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC). It has no minimums, no monthly fee, and a handful of tools that make saving easier.
It's also won our award for the Best Online Savings Account for 2026!
Fees are a pet peeve of mine, so I only recommend banks without them
Nothing bugs me more than watching a bank charge someone just to store their own money. My team and I call these "junk fees," and we think they have no place in a good savings account.
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) passes this test easily. It has:
- No fee to open an account
- No monthly fees
- No minimum balance requirement
- No fee for the apps and saving tools
- Fee-free access to 55,000+ ATMs within the Allpoint network
The SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account is a hybrid account, which means your checking and savings live together in one place.
You can spend from checking, park cash in savings, and move money between them in seconds. For a first-time saver, that simplicity strips away a lot of friction.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Set up auto-transfers and let the built-in tools do the work
The single best move to save more money is to set up an automatic transfer.
Just pick a small amount, choose a day right after payday, and let it move money in the background. You save without thinking about it (and you skip the temptation to spend).
Even though I have a healthy savings pile, I still have auto-transfers set up monthly. Once the habit is formed, it's easy to keep forever.
The SoFi® app also has tools that help you save more:
- Savings Vaults are like virtual sub-accounts (like digital envelopes) to help put money away for specific goals.
- Round-ups is a feature that rounds up your card purchases to the next whole-dollar, and puts the difference in your savings.
- Budgeting and tracking tools monitor your subscriptions, tallies your spending categories, and helps you stay within budget.
- Automated transfers are free and easy to se up, moving money from your checking side to savings.
SoFi® is also one of the safest banks in the U.S. Your account is FDIC insured just like any big bank, up to $250,000 per person.
A high APY rewards you more as your savings grow
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) pays up to 4.00% APY, which is pretty huge compared to standard savings accounts.
Early on, though, the most important thing is simply getting money into your account. You won't earn much interest on a $100 balance. So focus on the habit of saving first.
The good news is you'll never outgrow this account. The high APY means more and more as your balance stretches into the thousands.
Your blank canvas is ready when you are
My Mum helped me set up my first no-fee savings account and showed me how to put money in on a set schedule. I only started with a few bucks, but that habit stuck and has helped me save a ton over the years.
Now I'm helping other people do the same thing, and watch the interest add up as their balances grow into real money.
Starting today beats waiting for the "right time" that never quite shows up.
See the full lineup of savings accounts we recommend and pick the one that fits your fresh start.
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