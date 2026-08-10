The Best HYSA if You're Starting With Less Than $1,000

⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.

²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.

¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.

American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How a high-yield savings account works

A high-yield savings account works just like a normal savings account, except it pays a much higher interest rate. Your money stays FDIC-insured like it is at any regular bank, and it earns interest every day.

The average savings account pays just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. But that average is dragged down by most big banks, which pay next to nothing.

The American Express® High Yield Savings Account pays 3.00%¹ APY right now. You get the same safety and the same access as big bank accounts, but roughly 7X the interest on the exact same cash.

How to start with less than $1,000

You can open the account with $0², so a small balance is not a problem. Start with $50 or $500 or whatever's sitting in your checking account right now. Then add to it whenever you can.

The most common reason people skip a high-yield account is they think they don't have enough saved, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's backwards. The account doesn't have any monthly fees², no matter your balance. So there's no balance too small to start earning.

On $1,000, the 3.00%¹ APY would pay about $30 a year. Small, sure. But it's money earned for zero effort, it lands automatically, and it grows every single time you add to the pile.

Why the American Express account is a great first HYSA

The American Express® High Yield Savings Account is a great beginning point for most savers. There's no monthly fee², no minimum balance², and your deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 through American Express National Bank (Member FDIC).

The best part for a first-timer is the app³. If you ever get an Amex card, you manage the card and the savings from one login. That same app won our Editors' Choice: Best Credit Card App award for 2026, and it's easily the smoothest one I've used.

Online savings accounts have one small downside. There's no ATM card, so you move money in and out by ACH transfer⁴, which takes one to three business days. If you want quicker access to cash later, you can add a checking account for everyday banking.

Start with savings, then build from there

A lot of people start by opening an online HYSA and get comfortable. Later they add an Amex checking account or Amex card, all under the same roof. Savings is the easy on-ramp.

If you want to see how the Amex rate stacks up first, it's worth comparing the best high-yield savings accounts side by side. But if you're starting small and want one account that's simple, safe, and free, this is the one I'd hand a friend.



