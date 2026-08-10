The Best HYSA if You're Starting With Less Than $1,000
You don't need a fat balance to open a high-yield savings account. If you're starting with less than $1,000, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account is the one I'd point you to first.
It has no monthly fees², no minimum to open², and pays 3.00%¹ Annual Percentage Yield (APY) (as of ). You can start with whatever you've got and grow from there.
I keep my own emergency fund in a high-yield account. Moving it out of a big-bank savings account was one of the easiest money wins I've ever made. You get the same setup here, minus the excuse that you don't have "enough" yet. You do.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
How a high-yield savings account works
A high-yield savings account works just like a normal savings account, except it pays a much higher interest rate. Your money stays FDIC-insured like it is at any regular bank, and it earns interest every day.
The average savings account pays just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. But that average is dragged down by most big banks, which pay next to nothing.
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account pays 3.00%¹ APY right now. You get the same safety and the same access as big bank accounts, but roughly 7X the interest on the exact same cash.
How to start with less than $1,000
You can open the account with $0², so a small balance is not a problem. Start with $50 or $500 or whatever's sitting in your checking account right now. Then add to it whenever you can.
The most common reason people skip a high-yield account is they think they don't have enough saved, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's backwards. The account doesn't have any monthly fees², no matter your balance. So there's no balance too small to start earning.
On $1,000, the 3.00%¹ APY would pay about $30 a year. Small, sure. But it's money earned for zero effort, it lands automatically, and it grows every single time you add to the pile.
Why the American Express account is a great first HYSA
The American Express® High Yield Savings Account is a great beginning point for most savers. There's no monthly fee², no minimum balance², and your deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 through American Express National Bank (Member FDIC).
The best part for a first-timer is the app³. If you ever get an Amex card, you manage the card and the savings from one login. That same app won our Editors' Choice: Best Credit Card App award for 2026, and it's easily the smoothest one I've used.
Online savings accounts have one small downside. There's no ATM card, so you move money in and out by ACH transfer⁴, which takes one to three business days. If you want quicker access to cash later, you can add a checking account for everyday banking.
Start with savings, then build from there
A lot of people start by opening an online HYSA and get comfortable. Later they add an Amex checking account or Amex card, all under the same roof. Savings is the easy on-ramp.
If you want to see how the Amex rate stacks up first, it's worth comparing the best high-yield savings accounts side by side. But if you're starting small and want one account that's simple, safe, and free, this is the one I'd hand a friend.
FAQs
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No, anyone with a U.S. address can open the American Express® High Yield Savings Account without an Amex card. Opening savings does not open a card. If you do have an Amex card, you get the bonus of managing both from one app³,⁴.
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Yes, the interest you earn in a high-yield savings account counts as taxable income. Your bank sends a 1099-INT form if you earn $10 or more in interest during the year. You report it when you file, and the account balance itself is not taxed.
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No, you cannot lose your deposit in a high-yield savings account at an FDIC-insured bank. Your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, even if the bank fails. The only real risk is that the interest rate can drop over time, since it's variable.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.