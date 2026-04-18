The Easiest $400 You'll Ever Make -- Plus up to 4.00% APY. Why Now's the Time to Open a SoFi® Account

Are you one of the millions of Americans earning next to nothing on your savings account?

Right now, the average savings account interest rate is just 0.39%, per the Federal Reserve. That means for every $1,000 in your account, you're earning $3.90 a year in interest. That's not making you rich anytime soon.

On the other hand, there's my favorite savings account: a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC), which is offering up to 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY) and a $50 or $400 bonus today with direct deposit. Terms apply. It's the easiest way I've found to supercharge your savings -- and it only takes minutes to open.

Here's what to know.

Unlock a $50 or $400 bonus and up to 4.00% APY today

SoFi®'s been my personal bank of choice for a full year now -- and to be honest, I was pretty late to the game.

For years, I stuck with my dusty old Wells Fargo savings account, which earned me just 0.01% APY. I was overdue for an upgrade. If you want to join me, SoFi® can get you:

APY of up to 4.00% on savings

Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage

Access to paychecks up to two days early

No account fees or minimum deposits

Wondering how SoFi®'s APY works? Right now, you can unlock a 0.70% boost on your savings APY for your first six months, all by hitting a few deposit requirements. Once that ends, you'll earn the standard 3.30% APY (subject to change).

You can also get a bonus of $50 or $400 -- free money, just for taking a few minutes to open your account, move your cash, and set up direct deposits.

All told, that's the best bonus I've seen yet from SoFi® -- which means now's definitely the time to open an account.