The Easiest $400 You'll Ever Make -- Plus up to 4.00% APY. Why Now's the Time to Open a SoFi® Account
Are you one of the millions of Americans earning next to nothing on your savings account?
Right now, the average savings account interest rate is just 0.39%, per the Federal Reserve. That means for every $1,000 in your account, you're earning $3.90 a year in interest. That's not making you rich anytime soon.
On the other hand, there's my favorite savings account: a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC), which is offering up to 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY) and a $50 or $400 bonus today with direct deposit. Terms apply. It's the easiest way I've found to supercharge your savings -- and it only takes minutes to open.
Here's what to know.
Unlock a $50 or $400 bonus and up to 4.00% APY today
SoFi®'s been my personal bank of choice for a full year now -- and to be honest, I was pretty late to the game.
For years, I stuck with my dusty old Wells Fargo savings account, which earned me just 0.01% APY. I was overdue for an upgrade. If you want to join me, SoFi® can get you:
- APY of up to 4.00% on savings
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early
- No account fees or minimum deposits
Wondering how SoFi®'s APY works? Right now, you can unlock a 0.70% boost on your savings APY for your first six months, all by hitting a few deposit requirements. Once that ends, you'll earn the standard 3.30% APY (subject to change).
You can also get a bonus of $50 or $400 -- free money, just for taking a few minutes to open your account, move your cash, and set up direct deposits.
All told, that's the best bonus I've seen yet from SoFi® -- which means now's definitely the time to open an account.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
How much can you make with SoFi®?
Let's say you start saving with SoFi® and start earning its standard 3.30% APY -- great choice. Here's how much more you can earn each year with different amounts in the bank:
|Balance
|SoFi (3.30%)
|National Average Savings Rate (0.39%)
|$20,000
|$660
|$78
|$10,000
|$330
|$39
|$5,000
|$165
|$19.50
The difference is clear -- SoFi®'s standard rate is almost 10X the national average. That can mean hundreds more in your pocket every year, just for choosing the right bank. It really is that simple.
Want to get started? Click here to read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) and see if it's a fit for you.
What should you keep in your SoFi® account?
Don't get me wrong: You shouldn't keep all your cash in a SoFi® savings account. You can still get a much better return with long-term investments, or guarantee a strong APY with something like a certificate of deposit (CD).
Here's what I use my SoFi® account for, though:
- Emergency fund: About three to six months' worth of expenses
- Short-term goals: Money I'm saving for a vacation or big purchase, for example
- Other loose cash: Money I don't want to 1) spend immediately or 2) invest long-term
In short, SoFi®'s great for "in-between cash," plus any money you want immediate access to to cover emergencies. It's the perfect blend of earnings and flexibility -- which is why I'm always recommending it wherever I go.
Want to start earning hundreds more on your cash today? Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.