The Fed Cut Rates Again -- and I'm Still Earning Over $1,000 a Year in Interest

Even after back to back rate cuts in September and October (and more expected in coming months), my high-yield savings account is still holding strong at 4.20% APY.

I've got about $25,000 parked there, and I'm on pace to earn over $1,000 in interest this year.

Here's why I'm not sweating the recent cuts.

How I'm still earning 4.20% despite falling rates

Most banks have trimmed APYs after the two recent Fed rate cuts. But some online banks have held their APYs firm.

My current high-yield savings account (HYSA) is still paying 4.20% APY. And with about $25,000 in there I'm on track to earn about $1,050 a year in interest.

Of course, rates will probably drop a bit in the coming months. But even if they drop to the 3.50% APY mark, I'll still likely clear around $900 by this time next year.