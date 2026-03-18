The Fed Didn't Cut Rates. Here's What That Means for Your Money Now

As expected, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate at 3.50% to 3.75%, marking its second straight pause.

But the backdrop has changed fast. Inflation is still stubborn, energy prices are rising, and the job market just showed signs of cracking.

And that likely means higher borrowing costs are sticking around longer than many people hoped.

Why the Fed stayed put

Inflation was already running hotter than expected before the recent spike in energy prices. On top of that, new uncertainty around global events has made it harder for policymakers to feel confident about cutting rates.

The Fed doesn't want to cut too early and risk reigniting inflation.

Inflation still isn't cooperating

One of the biggest signals came from wholesale inflation.

The producer price index rose 3.4% in February from a year earlier, the largest increase in a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's not the direction the Fed wants to see when it's considering rate cuts.

And that was before energy prices jumped.

When inflation looks like it could accelerate again, the Fed tends to stay cautious.

The job market just flashed a warning sign

The U.S. lost 92,000 jobs in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a sharp miss compared to expectations for job growth. That's the kind of data that would normally push the Fed toward cutting rates.

But now the Fed has a tougher balancing act.

Lower rates could support the economy. But they could also make inflation worse. Right now, inflation risk is winning that debate.

What this means for your money

Credit card rates are staying high

If you carry a balance, this decision doesn't help. Credit card APRs move with broader interest rates, and those rates aren't coming down yet. That means interest charges stay expensive. If you need breathing room, some balance transfer credit cards can give people almost two years of no interest payments. Check out the top balance transfer cards available now.

Loan rates aren't falling anytime soon

Auto loans, personal loans, and other borrowing costs are likely to stay elevated. If you were waiting for a meaningful drop before taking out that personal loan or pulling the trigger on a new car, you may be waiting longer.

Savings rates are still solid, for now

The flip side is that higher rates are still good for savers. High-yield savings accounts and money market accounts are still offering competitive yields compared to traditional banks. See this list of savings accounts with the top APYs to help your money grow.

Where this leaves things

The Fed didn't surprise anyone this afternoon. Lower rates are still possible. They just don't look as close as they once might have.

And until that changes, borrowing stays expensive, saving stays relatively rewarding, and the smartest move is to plan like rates aren't dropping anytime soon.