The Fed Is Cutting Rates Again, but These High-Yield Accounts Are Still Paying 4%+

The Federal Reserve is likely to announce another rate cut next week at its Dec. 9-10 meeting, and some banks have started lowering annual percentage yields (APYs) on savings products in anticipation. According to Fed futures data, there's now a ~90% chance of a rate cut next week, with more expected heading into 2026.

That's great news for borrowers. But for savers? It means the clock is ticking.

Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still paying 4.00% APY or more, even as core interest rates trend downward. These top-tier accounts can help you earn more on your idle cash -- at least while these offers last.

Here are three standout HYSAs that are still holding strong in December 2025.

1. LendingClub LevelUp Savings: 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits

LendingClub remains one of the top digital savings accounts available. It also won Motley Fool Money's Best High-Yield Savings Account Award in the 2026 Banking Awards -- and it's the one I personally switched to just last month!

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account earns 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. Those deposits don't need to be from your paycheck. Any recurring transfer that totals $250 or more qualifies for the boosted rate.

Why LendingClub stands out:

No account fees or balance requirements

Comes with a free ATM card and unlimited fee rebates

Links easily with LendingClub's checking and CD products

LendingClub rewards consistent savers and makes automation super simple. If you're planning to save regularly -- even small amounts -- this is one of the best interest rates still standing.