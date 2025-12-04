The Fed Is Cutting Rates Again, but These High-Yield Accounts Are Still Paying 4%+
The Federal Reserve is likely to announce another rate cut next week at its Dec. 9-10 meeting, and some banks have started lowering annual percentage yields (APYs) on savings products in anticipation. According to Fed futures data, there's now a ~90% chance of a rate cut next week, with more expected heading into 2026.
That's great news for borrowers. But for savers? It means the clock is ticking.
Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still paying 4.00% APY or more, even as core interest rates trend downward. These top-tier accounts can help you earn more on your idle cash -- at least while these offers last.
Here are three standout HYSAs that are still holding strong in December 2025.
1. LendingClub LevelUp Savings: 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
LendingClub remains one of the top digital savings accounts available. It also won Motley Fool Money's Best High-Yield Savings Account Award in the 2026 Banking Awards -- and it's the one I personally switched to just last month!
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account earns 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. Those deposits don't need to be from your paycheck. Any recurring transfer that totals $250 or more qualifies for the boosted rate.
Why LendingClub stands out:
- No account fees or balance requirements
- Comes with a free ATM card and unlimited fee rebates
- Links easily with LendingClub's checking and CD products
LendingClub rewards consistent savers and makes automation super simple. If you're planning to save regularly -- even small amounts -- this is one of the best interest rates still standing.
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): up to 4.30% APY
SoFi®'s all-in-one SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) setup continues to shine even when rates are dropping.
New customers can earn a +0.70% APY boost on the standard savings rate for their first 6 months with qualifying direct deposits -- bringing the total today up to 4.30% APY.
It's one of the most competitive promo rates available right now.
Why SoFi® is a standout:
- Linked checking and savings in one account
- Early paycheck access via direct deposit
- FDIC insurance up to $3 million through SoFi's Insured Deposit Program with opt-in
- Strong welcome bonus and top-rated mobile app
If you're looking to earn more on your savings and simplify your banking, SoFi®'s interface is one of the best in the game.
The limited-time APY boost makes it especially appealing for new savers in December.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
3. Axos ONE®: up to 4.31% APY
Axos Bank's Axos ONE® account is offering a new APY up to 4.31% on savings, which is one of the highest APYs across all the top high-yield savings accounts right now.
To earn the highest yield, you'll need to qualify with one of two options:
- Option 1: Monthly qualifying direct deposits totaling at least $1,500 and an average daily balance over $1,500
- Option 2: Total qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 each month and an average daily balance over $5,000
Standout features with Axos ONE®:
- No monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to 95,000+ fee-free ATMs nationwide
The requirements won't fit every saver, but if you already meet them, that APY is hard to beat -- especially as many banks start dialing back their yields.
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.31% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
What rate cuts mean for your savings
When the Federal Reserve cuts core interest rates, savings APYs typically follow suit.
Some banks respond within days, while others hold the line a bit longer. But the trend is usually downward across the board.
That's why snagging a top rate now with a reputable bank known to hold higher APYs for longer can make a noticeable difference in how much interest you earn.
You don't have to overhaul your financial setup. Just shift your idle savings from a low-interest account into one that still pays 4.00% or more. That one move could earn you hundreds of dollars in passive interest over the next year.
Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts and start earning the most you can today.
