The Fed Is Raising Rates for the First Time Since 2023. Here's What It Means for Your Savings

Published on Sept. 16, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

The Federal Reserve just did something it hasn't done since 2023: it raised interest rates. At the end of its Sept. 16 meeting, it hiked its target federal funds rate by a quarter point, moving the range to 3.75% to 4.00%.

For savers like me, that's genuinely good news. Higher rates mean more interest on cash deposits.

But for borrowers or anyone shopping for a new loan, the news isn't as rosy.

This rate hike is a complete reversal from expectations heading into 2026, where most people expected the Fed to keep cutting rates. Here's how it affects your money.

Why a rate hike is good news for savers

When the Fed raises rates, banks tend to increase the interest rates on savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit (CDs).

So if you've got cash in savings, you'll likely earn more interest on it. I have a big emergency fund sitting in a high-yield savings account, and if the interest rate rises, so will the money I earn.

Right now I'm earning 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits in a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account. This is already a very competitive rate, but now it could be pushed even higher. It also won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award in 2026.

Rates as of
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Read Full Review

What it means if you're carrying debt

A Fed rate hike makes borrowing money more expensive. Credit card APRs and rates on home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) go up almost immediately.

If you have a loan with a locked-in interest rate (e.g., a fixed mortgage or most auto loans), you don't need to worry, because your interest rate won't change during the loan term.

But anyone with variable-interest-rate debt (like credit card debt) will feel an immediate hit as issuers raise rates. If that's you, then consider this a nudge to act before rates bite harder.

If you're in credit card debt, a smart play is a balance transfer card that pauses interest charges for a set amount of time. Higher rates will make it even more important to get out of debt ASAP. You can compare the best balance transfer cards to find the longest interest-free runway.

The smart next step for your cash

The simplest move is to make sure your cash is sitting somewhere that earns you the most interest.

The national average savings account pays just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. Meanwhile, top savings accounts pay over 10X that, with the same protections and no monthly fees.

If you like the idea of locking in a high interest rate, an online CD can work well. Just look for shorter terms terms for now, since tying up cash makes less sense when rates could keep climbing.

This might not be the Fed's last move this year, so staying flexible matters. Watching the savings field is literally my job, and I plan to practice what I preach. If a notably higher yield shows up after this hike, I'll move my own money to grab it.

Start with the best high-yield savings accounts paying several times the national average.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.