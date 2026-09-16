The Fed Is Raising Rates for the First Time Since 2023. Here's What It Means for Your Savings
The Federal Reserve just did something it hasn't done since 2023: it raised interest rates. At the end of its Sept. 16 meeting, it hiked its target federal funds rate by a quarter point, moving the range to 3.75% to 4.00%.
For savers like me, that's genuinely good news. Higher rates mean more interest on cash deposits.
But for borrowers or anyone shopping for a new loan, the news isn't as rosy.
This rate hike is a complete reversal from expectations heading into 2026, where most people expected the Fed to keep cutting rates. Here's how it affects your money.
Why a rate hike is good news for savers
When the Fed raises rates, banks tend to increase the interest rates on savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit (CDs).
So if you've got cash in savings, you'll likely earn more interest on it. I have a big emergency fund sitting in a high-yield savings account, and if the interest rate rises, so will the money I earn.
Right now I'm earning 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits in a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account. This is already a very competitive rate, but now it could be pushed even higher. It also won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award in 2026.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
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The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
What it means if you're carrying debt
A Fed rate hike makes borrowing money more expensive. Credit card APRs and rates on home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) go up almost immediately.
If you have a loan with a locked-in interest rate (e.g., a fixed mortgage or most auto loans), you don't need to worry, because your interest rate won't change during the loan term.
But anyone with variable-interest-rate debt (like credit card debt) will feel an immediate hit as issuers raise rates. If that's you, then consider this a nudge to act before rates bite harder.
If you're in credit card debt, a smart play is a balance transfer card that pauses interest charges for a set amount of time. Higher rates will make it even more important to get out of debt ASAP. You can compare the best balance transfer cards to find the longest interest-free runway.
The smart next step for your cash
The simplest move is to make sure your cash is sitting somewhere that earns you the most interest.
The national average savings account pays just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. Meanwhile, top savings accounts pay over 10X that, with the same protections and no monthly fees.
If you like the idea of locking in a high interest rate, an online CD can work well. Just look for shorter terms terms for now, since tying up cash makes less sense when rates could keep climbing.
This might not be the Fed's last move this year, so staying flexible matters. Watching the savings field is literally my job, and I plan to practice what I preach. If a notably higher yield shows up after this hike, I'll move my own money to grab it.
Start with the best high-yield savings accounts paying several times the national average.
Our Research Expert
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