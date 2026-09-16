The Fed Is Raising Rates for the First Time Since 2023. Here's What It Means for Your Savings

The Federal Reserve just did something it hasn't done since 2023: it raised interest rates. At the end of its Sept. 16 meeting, it hiked its target federal funds rate by a quarter point, moving the range to 3.75% to 4.00%.

For savers like me, that's genuinely good news. Higher rates mean more interest on cash deposits.

But for borrowers or anyone shopping for a new loan, the news isn't as rosy.

This rate hike is a complete reversal from expectations heading into 2026, where most people expected the Fed to keep cutting rates. Here's how it affects your money.

Why a rate hike is good news for savers

When the Fed raises rates, banks tend to increase the interest rates on savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit (CDs).

So if you've got cash in savings, you'll likely earn more interest on it. I have a big emergency fund sitting in a high-yield savings account, and if the interest rate rises, so will the money I earn.