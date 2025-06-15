The Fed Meets June 17 -- Here's What That Means for Your Money
KEY POINTS
- Fed rate cuts can quickly lower yields on savings accounts and CDs.
- Locking in a CD now protects your rate, even if the Fed pivots later.
- HYSAs still offer up to 4.40% APY and are ideal for flexible cash.
I don't know whether to cheer or boo for rate cuts.
On the one hand, a cut could bring lower borrowing costs and maybe even some relief on mortgage rates.
But on the other hand, goodbye to those beautiful 4.00%+ rates we've been enjoying on savings products. If interest rates fall, so do the yields on high-yield savings accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and money market funds.
At the start of 2025, most experts predicted two or three rate cuts this year. Now we're almost halfway through, and we've seen zero.
So the big question heading into the June 17-18 Fed meeting is: Will this finally be the moment, or are we still stuck in a holding pattern?
Either way, your money could feel it. Here's what to know -- and how to protect your cash before the Fed makes its move.
If the Fed cuts rates, your savings could take an instant hit
A rate cut (even a small one) could send savings yields down fast.
Banks often respond to Fed moves almost overnight, especially when trimming the APYs (annual percentage yields) on their most competitive accounts.
High yield savings accounts (HYSAs) feel an immediate impact, because they have variable rates that can change any time. Same with money market accounts.
But if your money is in a certificate of deposit (CD), you've got a guaranteed rate for the duration of your CD's term and are protected from cuts.
Now's a great time to give your cash a quick check-up and make sure it's working as hard as it should be.
Why locking in a CD now could be your smartest move
If you've been stockpiling extra cash, this might be the moment to lock in a top CD rate.
I'm talking about money you won't need for a while, like savings for a house down payment, a big trip next year, or any short- to mid-term money goals.
Putting that money in a CD lets you lock in today's higher APY for the full term.
Right now, some of the best CD rates are hovering around 3.50% to 4.35% APY. Here's what a $10,000 deposit could earn you at various term lengths:
- 6 months at 4.35% APY = $215
- 1 year at 4.00% APY = $400
- 2 years at 3.80% APY = $774
- 3 years at 3.50% APY = $1,087
- 4 years at 3.50% APY = $1,475
- 5 years at 3.50% APY = $1,877
As long as you don't withdraw your money early, this is all guaranteed interest. No matter what happens to rates, your earnings are protected.
In fact, looking way beyond the June 17-18 Fed meeting, you won't have to worry about any changes for the entire term. Just make sure the CD term lines up with when you'll need the cash.
Looking for a solid option to start with? Discover® Bank is one of our top picks for competitive CD rates and a smooth online setup process. Explore Discover® Bank CDs here and lock in a guaranteed 4.00% return while rates are still high.
High-yield savings accounts still make sense
Even with the rate drama, HYSAs are one of the best spots for short-term cash.
I keep my personal $25,000 emergency fund in one of these accounts. Yes, my rate is subject to changes. But that's the price I'm willing to pay for the flexibility to access my funds at any time.
As of right now, online banks on our list are still offering up to 4.40% APY on HYSAs. That's over 10X the national savings rates -- and 60X the average checking account rate!
HYSAs are a no-brainer for any cash you don't want to lock up long term.
Want your cash to work harder without locking it up? Check out LendingClub LevelUp Savings as a standout option, offering 4.40% APY with no minimum to open. Just set up $250 in total monthly deposits to earn the full rate.
The bottom line
You don't have to guess what the Fed will do to make a smart move right now. Whether rates dip or hold, the key is to stay proactive, protect your earnings, and not let indecision win.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. APYs are subject to change at any time without notice.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.