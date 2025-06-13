The Fed Meets Next Week: Are You Ready if Rates Start Dropping?

The Federal Reserve is meeting next week, and while no immediate rate change is expected, there's a bigger question on the horizon: What comes next?

If the Fed starts preparing markets for rate cuts later this year, it could mean that CD rates will fall as well. CD rates have been relatively high for the last few years, but that won't last forever. In fact, they could start dropping soon.

Here's why you may want to get ahead of a possible rate cut by locking in your CD rate now.

Why the Fed's meeting matters

As of now, futures traders see a 99% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its June 17-18 meeting, per the CME FedWatch Tool.

But that doesn't mean cuts definitely aren't on the horizon. If Fed officials mention planned rate cuts for later this year, banks could react by trimming their CD rates in advance.

In fact, some have already started -- which is why now may be the time to act.

CD rates are still high -- for now

CD rates are closely tied to the Fed's benchmark rate. As that rate rises or falls, CD yields tend to follow. And right now, top CD rates are still near multiyear highs, with APYs as high as 4.60%.

Once you open your CD, your return is locked in for the duration of the term, which is the main advantage of a CD. That's why you'll want to lock in a high CD rate while you still can.