The Fed Meets Next Week: Are You Ready if Rates Start Dropping?
KEY POINTS
- The Fed is expected to hold rates steady at its June 17-18 meeting.
- However, CD rates may still fall soon if the Fed signals rate cuts are coming.
- Locking in a fixed CD rate now could help you avoid future drops.
The Federal Reserve is meeting next week, and while no immediate rate change is expected, there's a bigger question on the horizon: What comes next?
If the Fed starts preparing markets for rate cuts later this year, it could mean that CD rates will fall as well. CD rates have been relatively high for the last few years, but that won't last forever. In fact, they could start dropping soon.
Here's why you may want to get ahead of a possible rate cut by locking in your CD rate now.
Why the Fed's meeting matters
As of now, futures traders see a 99% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its June 17-18 meeting, per the CME FedWatch Tool.
But that doesn't mean cuts definitely aren't on the horizon. If Fed officials mention planned rate cuts for later this year, banks could react by trimming their CD rates in advance.
In fact, some have already started -- which is why now may be the time to act.
CD rates are still high -- for now
CD rates are closely tied to the Fed's benchmark rate. As that rate rises or falls, CD yields tend to follow. And right now, top CD rates are still near multiyear highs, with APYs as high as 4.60%.
Once you open your CD, your return is locked in for the duration of the term, which is the main advantage of a CD. That's why you'll want to lock in a high CD rate while you still can.
Want to start earning guaranteed returns now? Lock in a 4.25% APY for 14 months with a LendingClub CD today.
CD basics: How they work and how to open one
Put simply, a certificate of deposit (CD) is a type of savings account that locks in your money for a set period, usually anywhere from a few months to a few years, in exchange for a fixed interest rate.
You can open one in just a few simple steps:
- Choose a term. Common terms range from 6 months to 5 years. Pick one based on when you'll need the money.
- Compare rates. Shop around for the best APYs. Online banks often offer higher rates than traditional banks.
- Fund your CD. Most banks let you open a CD via bank transfer or check. Minimum deposits vary by institution.
- Make a plan for the maturity date. Once your CD matures, you can "renew" it by opening a CD with the same term (and a potentially different rate) or transfer the cash to a different account.
One popular strategy involves building a CD "ladder" -- splitting your money across different term lengths. This creates staggered maturity dates, so a portion of your money becomes available at regular intervals to provide flexibility.
You'll also want to avoid early withdrawals, which usually come with penalties that can reduce your overall return. Discipline is key.
Don't wait for rates to fall
There's a chance CD rates hold steady through the summer. But if you wait too long, you could miss your chance to lock in a high yield. Some banks are already reducing CD offers based on what they expect the Fed to do.
And while alternatives like high-yield savings accounts offer competitive returns, their rates are variable. If you're sitting on extra cash you don't need right away, putting it in a fixed-rate CD now could give you peace of mind.
Want to lock in a great rate while you still can? Compare top CDs and open one today.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. APYs are subject to change at any time without notice.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.