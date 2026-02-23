The Most Common Way Americans Waste Money Isn't What You Think

If you'd asked me what Americans waste the most money on, I probably would've said luxury stuff like big TVs, designer brands, expensive vacations.

But according to recent Motley Fool Money research, 83% of Americans admit they waste money in some form and the most common culprit is dining out.

The quiet habit draining the most cash

In our survey data, 31% of Americans said dining out is their most wasteful spending habit. That beat convenience store purchases, online impulse buys, and delivery apps.

A quick lunch out. A couple of coffees. Grabbing takeout because you're tired. None of those decisions feel like financial mistakes. But stacked together, they get expensive fast.

If you overspend by just $75 per week on meals, that's $3,900 per year.

At $100 per week, it's $5,200.

Why it doesn't feel like waste

Impulse spending has never been easier. It's frictionless, convenient, and small enough to ignore. I mean, you can pay for things with your face these days!

Nearly 46% of millennials say they spend more than $100 per month on impulse purchases. And 18% admit it's over $200 per month. That's $1,200 to $2,400 per year disappearing quietly.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) plans add another layer. More than 1 in 4 Americans say they regret using BNPL after the fact. Nearly 24% of users have missed payments.

The opportunity cost most people miss

Let's say you cut $300 per month of dining and impulse leakage.

That's $3,600 per year.

Parked in a savings account earning the national average rate of about 0.40% APY, you'd make about $14 in interest.

Parked in a high-yield savings account (HYSA) earning closer to 4.00%, you'd earn roughly $144 in year one alone.

The habit costs you twice. First when you spend it. Then when you never let it grow.

If you're not sure what competitive savings accounts are paying right now, it's worth comparing some of the top high-yield savings accounts and seeing what your money could actually earn.

This isn't about never eating out

Dining out isn't evil. I love trying new places and seeking out unique flavors. But it all has to be done within your budget.

The data is clear. It's probably worth looking at your last few statements and figuring out how much you're spending on food. If the number shocks you, decide where you can make some cuts or disconnect your Apple Pay and park the difference in an account earning you real interest.

High-yield saving accounts pay around 10x the national average, have all the same insurance protections as the big name banks, and you can transfer your money in minutes. Compare the best HYSAs right here.