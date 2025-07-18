The No. 1 Mistake People Make With High-Yield Savings Accounts

Ever heard of cash hoarding? I hadn't, until my cousin called me out.

I told him I had $30,000 sitting in my savings account, the humble beginning of my future multi-million empire. He just laughed and said, "Dude, you're hoarding cash. You need to learn how to invest."

Turns out, he was right. Too much idle cash can really drag down long-term growth.

That same $30,000 could grow into $500,000+ over 35 years if invested instead of parked in a savings account.

Why overloading your HYSA could be costing you big

High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are awesome… up to a point.

They're perfect for emergency funds and short-term goals. And some of the best HYSAs right now pay around 4.00% APY. That's a great interest rate!

But the truth is, they're not built for long-term growth.

That's where investing comes in.

Over the long haul, a simple stock market index fund has averaged returns of about 10% per year. That might not sound like a huge difference compared to 4%, but compound interest supercharges things.

Let's say you've got $30,000 in cash. Here's what that could look like over time depending on whether you leave it in a high-yield savings account or invest it instead: