The No. 1 Mistake People Make With High-Yield Savings Accounts

A high-yield savings account (HYSA) paying 4.00% APY sounds like a win. And for short-term cash, it is.

But if you're using it as your main wealth-building tool, you could be leaving hundreds of thousands on the table.

Let's say you've got $30,000 in savings. Over 30 years at 4%, that grows to around $97,000.

But if you invested that same amount and achieved a 10% average return, you'd end up with more than $500,000.

That's a $400,000 difference just from choosing the wrong place to store your cash.

Why overloading your HYSA is a rookie mistake

Personally, I love high-yield savings accounts. They're perfect for keeping emergency funds and short-term savings. And the best HYSAs right now still pay around 4.00% APY.

But, these accounts are built for safety, not growth.

To grow big wealth in life, money needs to be put away into long-term investments.

Historically, a basic stock market index fund like the S&P 500 has averaged around 10% annual returns. And while that might not seem like a huge amount, when you factor in compounding, growth starts to supercharge.

Here's how $30,000 could grow over time in a high-yield savings account versus being invested in the stock market.