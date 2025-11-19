The No. 1 Mistake People Make With High-Yield Savings Accounts

It feels safe to see a big balance sitting in your savings account. That's kind of the point.

But the truth is, leaving too much money in a high-yield savings account can quietly cost you thousands of dollars over time.

Why too much "safe" is risky

High-yield savings accounts are great tools. They're FDIC insured, easy to access, and still paying around 4.00% APY as of November 2025. That's light-years better than the 0.01% you'd earn at a traditional bank.

But even at 4.00%, your money won't keep up with the market's long-term growth or inflation.

Let's say you've got an extra $20,000 you don't need for emergencies. Here's how that money grows in an HYSA versus investing it at the S&P 500's historical 10% return: