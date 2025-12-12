The No. 1 Mistake People Make With High-Yield Savings Accounts

High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are a fan favorite for anyone sitting on a large pile of cash. They're safe, simple, and earn way more interest than traditional bank accounts. Right now, some are paying 4.00% APY or higher, which is about 10X the national average.

But here's the mistake I see all the time -- even among money-savvy folks: They keep too much cash sitting there.

Hoarding cash can feel smart, especially in uncertain times. But in reality, it's way less productive and you could be leaving tens of thousands of dollars on the table by not investing that money instead.

Your HYSA is not a long-term investment

High-yield savings accounts are great for what they're designed for -- liquid safety, short-term savings, and reliable access to your money.

But they're not built to grow your wealth over time.

Even at 4.00% APY, an HYSA can't compete with long-term investing options like investing in stocks. Historically, the overall stock market has returned about 10% per year on average, and that compounds like crazy over time.

Let's say you keep an excess $20,000 in a high-yield savings account for 20 years, earning a solid 4.00% APY.

Over that time, you'd end up with about $43,822.

Not bad… until you see what that same $20K could do if you invested it instead at a 10% annual return: