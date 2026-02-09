The No. 1 Mistake People Make With High-Yield Savings Accounts

If you've got tens of thousands sitting in your high-yield savings account (HYSA), congrats -- too much money is never a bad thing. But it might be time to ask: Could that money be working harder for you elsewhere?

True, top HYSAs are offering APYs near 4.00% right now. But once you've built up your emergency fund -- say, three to six months' worth of expenses -- there are even better places to put your extra cash. Here are three great starting places.

Three smart places to move your additional cash

1. Individual retirement accounts (IRAs)

Want a (relatively) easy path to long-term security? IRAs are a great place to begin.

IRAs let you invest and save for retirement with a few powerful tax advantages. They're exempt from capital gains and dividends taxes, which can mean long-term savings in the five or six figures. Plus, anyone with an income can open one.

2. Brokerage accounts

Brokerage accounts are another great way to start your investment journey, if you haven't already.

Brokerage accounts don't offer the same tax breaks of IRAs, but they also have fewer limitations -- any adult can open one. If you're looking for straightforward, steady growth, I recommend index funds as a "set it and forget it" way to invest.

3. Certificates of deposit (CDs)

Finally, CDs are a great medium-term savings option, letting you lock up your money for a given period in exchange for a guaranteed return. For example, you might put $1,000 in a 1-year CD that earns 4.00% APY, netting you $400 in return.

CDs are great for "in-between cash" -- money you don't want to invest, but want to keep earning a strong return. With interest rates on the decline, too, now's a great time to lock your money in a top CD.

When to keep more cash on hand

Let's be clear: a strong emergency fund is enough for most people, but there are a few good reasons to keep more cash on hand.

If you're saving up for a big purchase, like a down payment on a home, for example, keeping more money in your account makes sense. Or if you have health concerns, unstable income, or work in a volatile industry.

Other than that, though, keeping tens of thousands in your HYSA -- while definitely not the worst option -- is probably a missed opportunity.