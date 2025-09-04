The No. 1 Strategy for Investing in CDs Right Now

If I were putting money into certificate of deposits (CDs) right now, I wouldn't wait. The Fed is expected to start cutting rates later this month, and once that happens, today's best CD yields will almost certainly slip lower.

My play? A CD ladder. But instead of spreading cash evenly across every term, I'd lean harder on the longer-term CDs that are still paying top APYs. That way, I can lock in today's higher rates for longer, while still keeping part of my money cycling back on a regular basis.

What is a CD ladder and why people love it

A CD ladder is when you divide your money across multiple CDs, each with different maturity dates.

The reason people do this is so they can earn higher interest than a savings account, without locking up all their cash long-term.

For example, instead of putting $20,000 into a single 2-year CD, you could split it like this:

$5,000 into a 6-month CD

$5,000 into a 12-month CD

$5,000 into an 18-month CD

$5,000 into a 2-year CD

As each CD matures, you have access to withdraw that $5,000 (plus the interest it's earned). At that time, you could reinvest the money into a new CD, or use it if needed.

One small downside though, is that when interest rates are falling, you'll almost certainly be renewing at a lower rate. This is why putting more money into longer terms and less into shorter terms might make sense.

Why 2025 calls for a weighted CD ladder

We're in a weird but temporary sweet spot: Interest rates are still high, but not for long.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there's a nearly 90% chance of a rate cut during the Fed's September 2025 meeting. And more cuts could follow.

Once that happens, CD rates will likely drop. And six months from now, your chances of seeing a 4.00% APY might be all gone.

So if you're building a CD ladder now, it may make sense to skew your allocation toward 2- to 3-year terms. That way, you lock in today's higher rates for longer and insulate yourself from future drops.

Here's an example of a weighted CD ladder with $25,000: