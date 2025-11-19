The Online Bank Paying More Than 10x the National Average

When I first saw the interest rate on my old bank account, I thought it was a typo.

Then I realized: Most banks really are still paying less than half a percent in interest.

That's why with rates up to 4.30% APY on savings and 0.50% APY on checking, the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account won our Best Online Savings Account award for 2026.

Why this account stands out

The national average savings rate still sits around 0.40% APY, according to the FDIC. That means SoFi®'s rate is more than 10X higher, and it comes with a checking account that actually earns interest, too.

A few highlights:

Annual percentage yield (APY) up to 4.30% on savings (with direct deposit, terms apply)

(with direct deposit, terms apply) 0.50% APY on checking

No monthly fees or minimum balance requirements

Earn up to $300 as a welcome bonus

Early access to direct deposits (up to two days early)

(up to two days early) FDIC insurance up to $3 million through SoFi®'s Insured Deposit Program after opt-in

In other words, it's not just a high-yield savings account, it's a full-service digital bank built for people who want every dollar to work harder.