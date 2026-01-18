The Simple Savings Account Switch That Can Earn You Hundreds in 2026

Most people assume all savings accounts work the same. You park your money, let it sit, and maybe earn a little interest while you go about your life.

But the truth is interest rates vary wildly from bank to bank. Some traditional banks (like Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo) pay just 0.01% APY on simple savings accounts, while other online banks are offering up to 4.00% -- or even more.

That gap is the difference between earning $1 or $400 in a year on the same $10,000 balance.

I track these rates daily, and personally keep my savings in a high-paying online bank. Here's how (and where) you can start earning way more interest in 2026.

Earning more in a high-yield savings account

High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are just like regular savings accounts, but they pay a much higher interest rate. Right now, some banks are offering APYs up to 4.00% APY.

Here's what that looks like in real dollars over one year comparing a traditional bank's 0.01% APY versus a high-yield online account at 4.00% APY: