CD rates are still sitting near multi-year highs, but they won't stay there forever.

If the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates later this year, new CDs will likely follow. That means the smartest move right now isn't chasing the highest number you see. It's locking in flexibility while rates are still strong.

Here's the single best strategy for making money with CDs in 2026.

Build a simple 1-year CD ladder

I promise this isn't complicated. Here's how it works:

Split your savings into four equal chunks. Put one chunk each in a 3-month, 6-month, 9-month, and 12-month CD. When one matures, reinvest it into a new 12-month CD at whatever the current rate is.

That's it.

You always have a CD maturing every three months. You're always earning a competitive rate. And you're never fully locked in if the rate environment changes.

It's simple. And in 2026, simple wins. You can compare some of the best CD rates right here.

Why this works right now

High-yield savings accounts have been great the past couple of years. But if the Fed starts trimming rates in 2026, HYSAs will likely follow almost immediately. They adjust quickly. What pays 4.00% today could be paying 3.50% or less a few months from now.

A 1-year CD ladder lets you freeze portions of your money at today's rates before they drift lower. You're protecting yield without tying everything up for five years.

If rates fall, you're glad you locked in.

If rates hold steady, you're still competitive.

If rates rise, you're never more than a few months away from reinvesting at better terms.

If you want to see what's available, it's worth comparing some of the best CD rates right now while many are still hovering near 4.00%.

Keep your emergency fund accessible

Don't make the mistake of locking all your cash up in CDs.

Keep at least three to six months of expenses in a high-yield savings account so you're not paying early withdrawal penalties if something unexpected happens.

Many of the top high-yield savings accounts are still paying close to 4.00%, which keeps your emergency fund competitive while fully liquid.

The bigger picture

CDs aren't exciting, but they're one of the rare places in 2026 where you can earn a meaningful, guaranteed return without taking stock market risk.

The smartest strategy is to build a system that keeps you earning consistently, adapts automatically, and doesn't require constant monitoring.

A simple 1-year CD ladder does exactly that.

Lock in strong rates while they're here, and stay flexible for whatever comes next.