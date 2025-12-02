The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of December 2025: APYs up to 4.51%

Big banks like Wells Fargo or Bank of America still offer close to zero interest on standard checking and savings accounts -- about 0.01% APY.

That means if you have $10,000 sitting in one of those accounts you might earn one single dollar over the course of a year.

Meanwhile, some top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying over 4.00% APY. That same balance could generate $400 or more in annual interest -- without locking up your cash.

Rates are slowly trending down as the Fed continues to make cuts, but several online banks are still holding strong in December 2025. Here are three standout picks worth checking out.

1. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier

Western Alliance Bank is offering 3.90% APY on your entire balance, which is over 9X the national average for savings accounts right now.

Key features:

No monthly fees

No ongoing balance requirements

Open with just $500, as an individual or joint account

FDIC insured up to $250,000 per account owner

Western Alliance Bank manages over $90 billion in assets and is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. The application process is quick, the rate is strong, and your money is kept safe.

One thing to note: All deposits and withdrawals must be made via ACH transfer to a single linked external bank account. That means it may take a few days to move funds, so this account is best suited for money you don't need immediate access to.