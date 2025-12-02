The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of December 2025: APYs up to 4.51%
Big banks like Wells Fargo or Bank of America still offer close to zero interest on standard checking and savings accounts -- about 0.01% APY.
That means if you have $10,000 sitting in one of those accounts you might earn one single dollar over the course of a year.
Meanwhile, some top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying over 4.00% APY. That same balance could generate $400 or more in annual interest -- without locking up your cash.
Rates are slowly trending down as the Fed continues to make cuts, but several online banks are still holding strong in December 2025. Here are three standout picks worth checking out.
1. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Western Alliance Bank is offering 3.90% APY on your entire balance, which is over 9X the national average for savings accounts right now.
Key features:
- No monthly fees
- No ongoing balance requirements
- Open with just $500, as an individual or joint account
- FDIC insured up to $250,000 per account owner
Western Alliance Bank manages over $90 billion in assets and is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. The application process is quick, the rate is strong, and your money is kept safe.
One thing to note: All deposits and withdrawals must be made via ACH transfer to a single linked external bank account. That means it may take a few days to move funds, so this account is best suited for money you don't need immediate access to.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of December 2, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of November 17, 2025. See the FDIC website for more information.
2. LendingClub LevelUp Savings
Not only did LendingClub win Motley Fool Money's Best High-Yield Savings Account Award in the 2026 Banking Awards, it's now my personal bank, too. I made the switch just last month and haven't looked back.
You can earn 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. And the cool thing is those deposits don't have to come from your paycheck. Any type of recurring transfer qualifies, as long as it totals $250 or more each month.
Why LendingClub stands out:
- No account fees
- No minimum balance requirements
- Free ATM card with unlimited ATM fee rebates
- Pairs seamlessly with LendingClub checking and CDs
For anyone building up savings consistently, LendingClub is a great choice. You'll not only get a high APY on your cash pile, you'll naturally grow your balance over time when you set up repeating deposits each month.
The ATM card attached to this savings account is very rare. Perfect for anyone that needs quick access to emergency cash.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
3. Axos ONE®
Axos Bank's Axos ONE® account currently offers a massive APY up to 4.51%, but you'll need to qualify with certain activities.
To earn the top rate, you'll need to qualify by either receiving at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance above $1,500, or receive at least $5,000 in total monthly qualifying deposits and maintain an average daily balance above $5,000.
Some great features with Axos ONE®:
- No monthly fees or account maintenance charges
- No maximum limit on how much you can earn interest on
- Manage checking, savings, and external accounts all within one app
The requirements won't be the right match for every saver, but if you can meet them, the high APY is a pretty compelling payoff.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Make your cash actually do something
Last month I moved my savings over to LendingClub to snag a higher APY. Rates change every so often so I'm always keeping an eye on which banks are offering the most interest.
Between this switch and leaving my old big-bank a few years ago, I've earned more than $2,000 in interest just by parking my money somewhere smarter.
If you want your savings to grow without locking it away, a good high-yield savings account is one of the easiest wins out there. Same money, same access -- but way better results.
Check out our full list of today's best high-yield savings accounts and see how much more your money could be earning.
Our Research Expert