The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of February 2026: APYs up to 4.31%
Most big name banks still pay about 0.01% APY on standard savings accounts.
That means $10,000 sitting at a place like Wells Fargo or Bank of America earns about $1 in interest over an entire year.
Meanwhile, several high-yield savings accounts are still paying around 4.00% APY in early 2026. That same $10,000 balance could generate $400 or more annually, with full access to your money.
Rates are slowly drifting down as the Fed cuts rates, but a handful of online banks are still holding strong. These three stand out right now.
1. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Western Alliance Bank offers one of the strongest no-frills savings rates available.
The Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account pays 3.80% APY on your entire balance, which is still well over 9X the current national average.
Why it works:
- No monthly fees
- No ongoing balance requirements
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000 per account owner
Western Alliance Bank manages more than $90 billion in assets and consistently ranks among the top-performing banks in the country. The application process is simple, and the rate is competitive without gimmicks.
One thing to know: all transfers happen via ACH to a single linked external bank account. That means transfers can take a few days, so this account works best for money you do not need immediate access to.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of January 20, 2026. For more information, you can check the FDIC website.
2. LendingClub LevelUp Savings
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account remains one of the most compelling options for people who save consistently.
You can earn a 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. Those deposits do not have to be paychecks. Any recurring transfer qualifies as long as the total hits $250.
Why it works:
- No account fees or minimum balance requirements
- Free ATM card with unlimited ATM fee rebates
- Easy pairing with LendingClub checking and CDs
The attached ATM card is rare for a savings account and makes this a strong option for emergency funds. If you are regularly adding to savings anyway, this structure feels natural rather than restrictive.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
3. Axos Bank Axos ONE®
Axos ONE® offers one of the highest headline APYs available, but it comes with requirements.
You can earn up to 4.31% APY if you meet qualifying deposit and balance thresholds. That typically means receiving monthly deposits and maintaining an average daily balance at specific levels.
Why it works:
- No monthly maintenance fees
- No cap on interest earnings
- Checking and savings managed together in one app
This account is not a fit for everyone. But if you already use one primary bank and can meet the requirements comfortably, the payoff can be meaningful.
Axos ONE®
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.31% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 12/2/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.31% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Make your cash actually do something
Even a modest balance earns hundreds more per year when it sits in the right place. If your savings is still parked at a big bank paying close to zero, this is one of the easiest upgrades you can make.
You can see today's best high-yield savings accounts and compare current rates to find the one that fits how you actually use your money.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.