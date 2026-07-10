The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of July 2026
The best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) right now pay up to 10 times the national average savings rate, and switching takes less time than your lunch break.
The national average savings account interest rate sits at just 0.38% annual percentage yield (APY), according to Motley Fool Money research and FDIC data. Move $10,000 into a top account paying 4.00% APY instead, and you'd earn roughly $362 more a year, for the same balance and zero added risk.
Here are my top pick accounts for July 2026, and which ones fit different savers best.
1. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings: my pick for the best all-around rate
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings is my top pick this month (and it's the account I personally use for my own cash). It won our Best High-Yield Savings Account Award for 2026 in the MFM annual banking awards, and it's easy to see why. Here's what you get:
- 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
- No monthly fees or minimum balance to open
- A debit card tied directly to your savings account, so you can pull cash at ATMs without transferring it out first
Honestly, the debit card is what I love most. Most savings accounts only allow digital transfers, like ACH or Zelle, which means accessing your cash can take time. But Happen Bank lets you tap it directly, and even reimburses for out-of-network ATM fees.
The only catch with this account is you'll need to have $250+ in monthly deposits to earn the top APY. It's not that hard with recurring transfers, so it works best for anyone who can automate that deposit and forget about it.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
2. CIT Platinum Savings: my pick for balances of $5,000 or more
CIT Platinum Savings is the right call if you're sitting on a bigger cash cushion and want to earn one of the highest rates available. Right now, the account offers up to 4.10%* APY for up to six months with promo code "CITBoost."
The rate is tiered, though, and that's the part to watch. Balances under $5,000 earn far less, so this account only pays off if you plan to keep the balance higher. It's perfect for parking large funds, either temporarily or longer term.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
3. American Express® High Yield Savings Account: my pick for Amex cardholders who want a trusted name
American Express® High Yield Savings Account doesn't offer the highest APY, but I still like the overall account set-up and bank reputation. The account pays 3.00%¹ APY right now (as of ), charges no monthly fees², and requires no minimum balance to open or earn the rate².
There's no linked debit card for this savings account, but Amex does offer checking accounts for more daily banking needs. And if you already have an Amex card, you can manage even more of your money all in one app³.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
How to choose a high-yield savings account
The right high-yield savings account for you depends on what you're optimizing for.
If you're sitting on a huge sum of money (like $50,000 or higher), choosing the highest APY will make a big difference in earnings. But if you'd prefer convenience and are still building up savings, a lower APY and different feature set might work better.
Whichever you choose, moving your cash out of a low-rate savings or checking account is the easiest financial upgrade you'll make this month. Compare all of today's top high-yield savings accounts and find the one that fits.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.