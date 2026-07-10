The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of July 2026

The best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) right now pay up to 10 times the national average savings rate, and switching takes less time than your lunch break.

The national average savings account interest rate sits at just 0.38% annual percentage yield (APY), according to Motley Fool Money research and FDIC data. Move $10,000 into a top account paying 4.00% APY instead, and you'd earn roughly $362 more a year, for the same balance and zero added risk.

Here are my top pick accounts for July 2026, and which ones fit different savers best.

1. Happen Bank LevelUp Savings: my pick for the best all-around rate

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings is my top pick this month (and it's the account I personally use for my own cash). It won our Best High-Yield Savings Account Award for 2026 in the MFM annual banking awards, and it's easy to see why. Here's what you get:

4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits

No monthly fees or minimum balance to open

A debit card tied directly to your savings account, so you can pull cash at ATMs without transferring it out first

Honestly, the debit card is what I love most. Most savings accounts only allow digital transfers, like ACH or Zelle, which means accessing your cash can take time. But Happen Bank lets you tap it directly, and even reimburses for out-of-network ATM fees.

The only catch with this account is you'll need to have $250+ in monthly deposits to earn the top APY. It's not that hard with recurring transfers, so it works best for anyone who can automate that deposit and forget about it.