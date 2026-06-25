The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of June 2026
Here's a not-so-fun fact: The national average savings account interest rate sits at just 0.38% annual percentage yield (APY), according to Motley Fool research. That means millions of people are earning next to nothing on their savings -- but they don't have to be.
Today, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering up to 10X that, all while offering no account fees, FDIC insurance up to $250,000, and more. For someone with $15,000 in savings, that rate jump is worth $500 a year in additional interest -- all for taking a few minutes to move your cash.
Ready to upgrade? Here are three accounts I'd point you toward this month.
1. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier: For no-strings high APY
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier is the account to pick if you want a top rate without any bells or whistles.
The account offers 3.80% APY on all balances, with no monthly fees and no balance tiers. You don't even need to make monthly deposits or maintain a minimum balance. Just deposit at least $500 to open an account -- then keep any balance you want and enjoy your high rate.
The tradeoff here: Access to your cash. Deposits and withdrawals happen only via ACH transfer, to and from an linked external account. That means you'll need to manage your account through the bank's website, and it may be tricky getting quick access to your money.
For that reason, I don't recommend this HYSA for "checking account" money -- any cash you might need in a pinch. But if you want a dedicated place to store your emergency fund or save toward a goal, Western Alliance Bank is a great option.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
2. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): For a great checking and savings combo
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is the right choice if you want a checking and savings double whammy -- and want to enjoy a great APY and other perks along the way. You'll get:
- APY of up to 3.80% on savings for up to six months
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early
- No account fees or minimum deposits
I've used SoFi® for more than a year now. The APY is great, but I have to say that getting my paycheck two days early is maybe my favorite perk on that list.
Also, you'll get 0.50% APY on your checking account. Most HYSAs don't come with a checking account at all, let alone one that earns interest. That's another big plus in my book.
You'll need to set up eligible direct deposit to enjoy most of SoFi®'s perks. But if you can do that, this two-in-one account is an easy winner.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
3. CIT Platinum Savings: A strong rate for bigger balances
CIT Platinum Savings is another option with a super high ongoing APY -- but there's a catch worth knowing before you open.
The APY is divvied up into tiers, depending on how much you keep in the bank. Balances of $5,000 or more earn the account's standard 3.75% APY, a great rate. But balances under $5,000 earn just 0.25% APY.
That's a massive penalty if your balance dips. So this one is squarely for savers who can comfortably keep $5,000 in the account, and plan to leave it there.
Those are just the standard account rates. Right now, CIT has a limited-time APY boost offer that makes the account an even more appealing option:
- Limited-time Offer: Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost.
CIT Platinum Savings offers one of the highest APYs on bigger balances you'll find on a high-yield savings account without any monthly deposit requirements. If you're sitting on a big cash cushion, CIT Platinum Savings is a strong pick.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
FAQs
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Yes -- FDIC-insured high-yield savings accounts protect your deposits up to $250,000 per depositor per institution. Your money is just as safe as it would be at a traditional bank, but earning significantly more interest.
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High-yield savings account rates are variable and can change at any time. Banks aren't required to give advance notice before adjusting rates.
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Yes, and many savers do. Keeping accounts at multiple banks is an easy way to separate funds by goal. Each account also carries its own $250,000 FDIC coverage limit, which matters if you've got bigger balances.
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