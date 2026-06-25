The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of June 2026

Here's a not-so-fun fact: The national average savings account interest rate sits at just 0.38% annual percentage yield (APY), according to Motley Fool research. That means millions of people are earning next to nothing on their savings -- but they don't have to be.

Today, top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering up to 10X that, all while offering no account fees, FDIC insurance up to $250,000, and more. For someone with $15,000 in savings, that rate jump is worth $500 a year in additional interest -- all for taking a few minutes to move your cash.

Ready to upgrade? Here are three accounts I'd point you toward this month.

1. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier: For no-strings high APY

Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier is the account to pick if you want a top rate without any bells or whistles.

The account offers 3.80% APY on all balances, with no monthly fees and no balance tiers. You don't even need to make monthly deposits or maintain a minimum balance. Just deposit at least $500 to open an account -- then keep any balance you want and enjoy your high rate.

The tradeoff here: Access to your cash. Deposits and withdrawals happen only via ACH transfer, to and from an linked external account. That means you'll need to manage your account through the bank's website, and it may be tricky getting quick access to your money.

For that reason, I don't recommend this HYSA for "checking account" money -- any cash you might need in a pinch. But if you want a dedicated place to store your emergency fund or save toward a goal, Western Alliance Bank is a great option.