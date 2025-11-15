The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of November 2025: APYs up to 4.51%
Big banks like Chase or Bank of America still offer close to zero interest on checking and savings accounts -- about 0.01% APY.
That means $10,000 sitting in one of those accounts might earn one single dollar over the course of a year.
Meanwhile, some top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) have APYs north of 4.00%. That means the same balance could generate $400 in annual interest.
The Fed is cutting core interest rates, but some banks are still offering high APYs on accounts in November 2025. Here are some top picks worth checking out.
1. Barclays Tiered Savings
Barclays Tiered Savings is offering 3.90% APY on all balances under $250,000.
And if you've got at least $30,000 to deposit, you could also snag a $200 bonus with qualifying activities.
Why Barclays is worth a look:
- No monthly maintenance fees or minimum opening deposit
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured so your money is safe and risk free
Barclays has been a long-standing favorite for savers who want a stable rate and no fuss.
It's not the absolute highest APY available right now, but there are no hoops to jump through or weird requirements needed to earn the top rate.
Read our full Barclays Tiered Savings review to see if it's right for you.
Barclays Tiered Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way. And now, you can take advantage of a special offer $200 bonus on top of your savings growth when you open a new account and deposit $30,000 or more. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2025. Terms apply.
2. LendingClub LevelUp Savings
LendingClub LevelUp Savings is my go-to recommendation for digital-first savers. It also won Motley Fool Money's Best High-Yield Savings Account Award in the 2026 Banking Awards.
You can earn 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.
One cool note: those monthly deposits don't need to be from your paycheck. Any type of money transfer qualifies for the higher rate, as long as it totals $250 or more each month.
Why LendingClub stands out:
- No account fees or balance requirements
- Comes with a free ATM card and unlimited fee rebates
- Links easily with LendingClub's checking and CD products
LendingClub rewards consistent savers that are building up a balance. As long as you hit the minimum deposit requirement, you'll keep one of the highest ongoing APYs available.
Read our LendingClub LevelUp Savings review for all the details.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
3. Axos ONE®
Axos Bank's Axos ONE® combo checking and savings account currently offers a massive APY up to 4.51% on savings, with some of the best flexibility among online banks.
To earn the top rate, you'll need to qualify by either receiving at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance above $1,500, or receive at least $5,000 in total monthly qualifying deposits and maintain an average daily balance above $5,000.
Some great features with Axos Bank:
- Manage checking, savings, and external accounts all within one app
- Over 95,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide
- Minimal fees, so you keep more of your earnings
While the monthly deposit and balance requirements aren't a great fit for everyone, Axos ONE® has a super high APY which can be worth chasing.
Whether you're moving over a few thousand or managing larger balances, it's a great bank to check out.
Read our Axos ONE® review to see how to qualify for the highest rate.
Axos ONE®
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.51% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 10/01/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY. Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder’s Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Making your money work harder
A few years ago, I moved a chunk of my savings from a traditional Chase checking account into an online HYSA. The difference was night and day -- I've earned literally thousands of dollars in interest since then just by keeping my money in a different account.
If you're looking to grow your cash safely while keeping full access, these high-yield options are the best places to start this month.
Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts and see how much more your money could be earning today.
Our Research Expert