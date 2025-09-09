The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of September 2025: Up to 5.00% APY

If your savings are still earning near-zero at a big bank, you're missing out. Right now, several online accounts are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY. That means your money isn't just sitting -- it's growing.

I've tracked bank rates for years, and here are three top options available now in September 2025.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): up to 4.50% APY and a bonus of up to $300

SoFi® has a limited-time offer right now which not only boosts your annual percentage yield (APY) for six months, you can also earn an extra welcome bonus. Here are the details:

Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY. Terms apply. On top of the current APY, that boosts the effective rate up to 4.50%.

You can earn the bonus of up to $300 with qualifying direct deposits.

Why SoFi® is a great choice:

No monthly fees or account minimums

Linked checking and savings setup, so moving money is easy

Smooth mobile app with tools to help track and grow your savings

SoFi® just won the Best Digital Bank in 2025 award from Motley Fool Money. This one's perfect if you want a short-term high yield and a sleek banking experience all in one.

Read our full SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) review to see everything it offers and open an account today.