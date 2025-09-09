The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of September 2025: Up to 5.00% APY
If your savings are still earning near-zero at a big bank, you're missing out. Right now, several online accounts are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY. That means your money isn't just sitting -- it's growing.
I've tracked bank rates for years, and here are three top options available now in September 2025.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): up to 4.50% APY and a bonus of up to $300
SoFi® has a limited-time offer right now which not only boosts your annual percentage yield (APY) for six months, you can also earn an extra welcome bonus. Here are the details:
Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY. Terms apply. On top of the current APY, that boosts the effective rate up to 4.50%.
You can earn the bonus of up to $300 with qualifying direct deposits.
Why SoFi® is a great choice:
- No monthly fees or account minimums
- Linked checking and savings setup, so moving money is easy
- Smooth mobile app with tools to help track and grow your savings
SoFi® just won the Best Digital Bank in 2025 award from Motley Fool Money. This one's perfect if you want a short-term high yield and a sleek banking experience all in one.
Read our full SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) review to see everything it offers and open an account today.
SoFi Checking and Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
You can earn the maximum APY either by making direct deposits into checking or savings, or by depositing $5,000 or more every 30 days. Learn more.
2. LendingClub LevelUp Savings: 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
LendingClub offers a solid 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits on its LendingClub LevelUp Savings account.
Why LendingClub is unique:
- No fees or minimum balance to worry about
- Comes with an ATM card, and LendingClub will cover ATM fees you get charged
- Offer CDs too if you want to lock in a rate longer for some of your money
Because the direct deposit requirement is only $250 a month, you don't have to reroute your whole paycheck. It works great as a secondary account -- just set up a small automatic transfer each month, and you'll steadily grow your savings while hitting your goals.
See our in-depth LendingClub LevelUp Savings review for all the details.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
3. Varo Savings: up to 5.00% APY on balances up to $5,000
If you're planning to keep around $5,000 or less in savings, Varo Bank's rate is the highest on our list. You can earn up to 5.00% APY on that first $5,000 as long as you do two easy things each month:
- Make at least $1,000 in direct deposits
- End the month with a positive balance
That's about as simple as it gets for earning such a great return on your money.
For balances above $5,000, the rate drops to 2.50% APY. Still pretty good, but if you've got larger sums to stash, another account may be a better fit.
Like the others on this list, Varo Bank charges no monthly fees. And since it also offers a checking account, you can have quick access to your savings when you need it.
Open and try a new account today
Since opening a high-yield savings account doesn't cost anything, there's really no downside to testing one out.
You don't need to move your whole paycheck on day one -- just start small. Transfer a bit of savings or set up a small monthly direct deposit.
Once you see the interest stacking up, chances are you'll want to save more and shift more of your balance over. It's one of the easiest financial wins you can score this year.
See our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts and start earning more today.
