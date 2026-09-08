The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of September 2026

Somewhere out there is about $200 with your name on it. All you have to do is move your money to the right high-yield account, and let the interest stack up over time.

My team at Motley Fool Money tracks high-yield savings APYs every day, and I keep my own emergency fund in one.

Here are three standout accounts for September 2026.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) pays up to 4.00% with direct deposit

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is our top all-in-one pick, and it earned our award for the Best Online Savings Account for 2026.

It combines checking and savings in one app, so your spending money and your savings sit side by side. You can transfer funds between them instantly, so accessing your cash is quick. There are no monthly fees and no minimum balance to open.

SoFi® recently launched a new rate boost worth flagging, alongside its existing welcome offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.90% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

Who it's best for: Anyone who wants checking and savings under one roof and can set up direct deposit to qualify for the boosted rate.