The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of September 2026
Somewhere out there is about $200 with your name on it. All you have to do is move your money to the right high-yield account, and let the interest stack up over time.
My team at Motley Fool Money tracks high-yield savings APYs every day, and I keep my own emergency fund in one.
Here are three standout accounts for September 2026.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) pays up to 4.00% with direct deposit
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is our top all-in-one pick, and it earned our award for the Best Online Savings Account for 2026.
It combines checking and savings in one app, so your spending money and your savings sit side by side. You can transfer funds between them instantly, so accessing your cash is quick. There are no monthly fees and no minimum balance to open.
SoFi® recently launched a new rate boost worth flagging, alongside its existing welcome offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.90% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants checking and savings under one roof and can set up direct deposit to qualify for the boosted rate.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. Openbank High Yield Savings keeps things simple with 3.80% APY
Openbank High Yield Savings gives you a strong APY of 3.80% on every balance above $500. There are no monthly fees and no direct deposit hoops to earn the rate.
The trade-off is access. It's online-only, with no branches, no ATM card, and a $500 opening balance. For most savers that's fine, since the money usually sits untouched. But you'll need to be comfortable managing everything from an app.
Who it's best for: Hands-off savers who want a single, reliable rate without hoops.
Openbank High Yield Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- FDIC insured
- No branch access; online only
The Openbank High Yield Savings account could be right for you if you're a digital native and comfortable managing your account 100% online. This account sacrifices some of Santander's extra features in favor of offering you an extremely high rate with low fees. It's a good deal, if it meets your needs.
Openbank disclosure:
Openbank High Yield Savings is currently available to individuals who reside in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
*Interest Rates and Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) are accurate as of 12:01 AM ET . The products and rates we offer may vary between locations, are available in select markets only, and are subject to change without notice. Rate for this product will be based on the residential ZIP code entered when account is opened within online application process. This is a variable-rate account and the rate applicable may change at our discretion any time without notice. A minimum deposit of $500 is required to open a Openbank High Yield Savings account. Personal accounts only.
Openbank is a division of Santander Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. There is a maximum of $250,000 of deposit insurance from the FDIC per depositor for each category of account ownership. Visit FDIC.gov for details. Deposits at Santander Bank, N.A., and Openbank are combined for the purposes of calculating FDIC insurance limits (FDIC Cert #29950) and are not separately insured.
Openbank Customer Service Phone Support is available to help Monday-Saturday, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM ET or visit www.openbank.us/help.
3. CIT Platinum Savings rewards bigger balances with up to 4.10%* APY
CIT Platinum Savings is the pick if you're sitting on a larger balance. Right now it pays up to 4.10%* APY through a limited-time boost, but you need at least $5,000 in the account to earn the top tier.
Balances under $5,000 earn much less, so this one rewards savers who never drop below that threshold.
You can open with just $100, and there are no monthly service fees. After the promotional boost ends, the standard rate on qualifying balances steps down. But it's still 3.75%, which is higher than most others you'll find right now.
Who it's best for: Savers with $5,000 or more who want the highest rate on this list.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends October 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
Your savings can earn more starting today
The national average savings account pays just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research.
The three accounts above pay at least 10X that, on the exact same money.
Opening a new account takes about 10 minutes online, and interest starts accruing the day your money lands. Compare all the best high-yield savings options for 2026 and start earning more on your cash.
FAQs
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A high-yield savings account works like a regular savings account, except it pays a much higher interest rate. You deposit money, link it to a checking account for easy transfers back and forth, and it earns interest that compounds daily.
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Yes, the interest you earn in a high-yield savings account is taxable as ordinary income. Your bank sends a Form 1099-INT if you earn $10 or more in a year, and you report it on your tax return. Your deposits aren't taxed.
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Yes, online banks are just as safe as traditional banks when they're FDIC insured. This protects your deposits up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank. Look for FDIC coverage (or NCUA for credit unions), plus strong encryption and standard account security.
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