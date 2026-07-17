The Top 5 Bank Accounts Now, July 2026
If you're keeping cash in a big-bank savings account paying next to nothing, you're leaving real money on the table. The national average savings rate sits at just 0.38% annual percentage yield (APY), according to Motley Fool Money research, while every account on this list pays several times that.
Here are the five I'd point a friend toward right now, and how to pick the one that fits the way you actually bank.
1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): all-in-one app for mobile-first banking
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is the account I recommend most to people who want to run their whole financial life from one app. It bundles checking and savings together, and both balances earn interest when you set up direct deposit.
- Monthly fee: $0
- Minimum to open: $0
- ATM access: 55,000+ fee-free Allpoint ATMs
The savings side pays up to 3.80% APY with a new-member boost after meeting deposit requirements. And the app covers mobile check deposits, automatic transfers, and savings vaults. SoFi® has no physical bank branches, so it suits people who bank online or on their cellphone.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. CIT Platinum Savings: for storing a large balance
CIT Platinum Savings is the account I'd use to park a large balance for the next several months. With promo code CITBoost, it pays up to 4.10%* APY on balances of $5,000 or more for six months, then reverts to a standard 3.75% APY.
- Monthly fee: $0
- Minimum to open: $100 ($5,000 to earn top APY)
- ATM access: No ATM network. CIT does not charge ATM fees. Get up to $30 in other bank's ATM fees reimbursed per month with a CIT eChecking account.
If you have a large balance to store, CIT is a great place to get a top tier APY without any ongoing transfer requirements. You can easily pair it with CIT eChecking, which also charges no monthly fee, for faster access to your cash.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
3. American Express® High Yield Savings Account: for a trusted name or existing Amex cardholders
If you already have an Amex card, the American Express® High Yield Savings Account is a great add-on. It pays 3.00%¹ APY (as of ) on every dollar, with no fees and no minimums². Amex also offers the American Express Rewards Checking account for everyday banking needs.
- Monthly fee: $0²
- Minimum to open: $0²
- ATM access: 70,000+ fee-free Allpoint and MoneyPass ATMs via American Express Rewards Checking
Anyone can open the savings account, but pairing the American Express Rewards Checking usually needs an existing Amex card, HYSA, or CD to be eligible. That checking account earns Membership Rewards points on debit purchases, though I'd still put everyday spending on a rewards credit card for the richer points.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
4. EverBank Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin: a top APY and cash bonus
EverBank Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin is my pick when you want a top APY plus the opportunity to snag a cash bonus. It pays 4.15% APY on balances as small as $1, with the rate locked for your first 90 days.
- Monthly fee: $0
- Minimum to open: $1
- ATM access: None; you fund it through one linked external account
New customers who use code SUMMER26 can earn up to a $1,200 cash bonus. The top tiers require large deposits, and the offer ends July 31, 2026. Your money stays FDIC insured through EverBank, since Raisin places your deposit with the bank itself.
Here's the catch. You apply and manage everything inside Raisin, so you can't bundle a checking account under one login. Customer service also runs through Raisin, not EverBank directly. It's a slight inconvenience, but if you're after the top rate and some bonus cash, it can be worth it.
EverBank Bank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- FDIC insured
- Unlimited number of external transfers
- You can only transfer in and out via one linked external account
- No bank branch access
- All customer service goes through Raisin directly; you can't contact EverBank yourself
Earn a 4.15% APY with a High-Yield Savings Account from EverBank (Member FDIC), powered by Raisin. Your deposits are FDIC-insured through a trusted 130-year-old community bank. If maximizing yield is your priority and you don't need branch access, it's a solid pick.
¹New customers only. Earn a cash bonus when you deposit and maintain funds with partner banks on the Raisin platform. Customers can earn up to $60 for depositing between $10,000 and $24,999 ($50 welcome bonus + $10 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $100), up to $150 for depositing between $25,000 and $49,999 ($125 welcome bonus + $25 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $250), up to $300 for depositing between $50,000 and $99,999 ($250 welcome bonus + $50 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $500), up to $600 for depositing between $100,000 and $199,999 ($500 welcome bonus + $100 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $1,000), and up to $1,200 for depositing $200,000 or more ($1,000 welcome bonus + $200 bonus boost when you set up two recurring deposits or more totaling $2,000).
To qualify for the bonus, you must be a new Raisin customer who signs up between June 1, 2026, and July 31, 2026, and the promo code SUMMER26 must be entered at the time of sign-up. Deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days of your first deposit. You can make one or multiple deposits during this window, and your total deposited amount determines your bonus tier. You may add more funds during the 14-day window to reach a higher bonus tier. Satisfying these base requirements is mandatory to unlock and earn the optional recurring deposit boost. You can add this boost during your 14-day window by setting up an automated schedule that posts at least twice during the 90-day holding period. The recurring deposit boost is an extra cash reward earned by setting up an automated savings schedule within your first 14 days that posts at least twice during the 90-day holding period. Your base welcome bonus tier sets the maximum cap for this extra reward. If you choose to skip it, you will still earn your base welcome bonus by meeting the standard qualifying terms. However, you cannot earn the recurring boost on its own; satisfying the base welcome bonus requirements is mandatory to unlock it.
Once the deposit window closes, your balance must remain at or above your qualifying bonus tier for 90 days. If your balance drops below that amount during the 90-day period, you may no longer be eligible for that bonus. Only funds deposited within 14 days of the initial deposit date and maintained with partner banks on the Raisin platform for 90 days will be eligible for this bonus.
Bonus cash will be deposited by Raisin into the customer’s Cash Account within 30 days of meeting all qualifying terms. This offer is available to new customers only and may not be combined with any other bonus offers. Raisin reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time.
5. Capital One 360 Performance Savings: hybrid online banking and branch access
Capital One got named the Best Overall Bank in Motley Fool Money's 2026 banking awards. I'd recommend it if you want the benefits and high rates of online banking, but still like having branches and cafés you can visit. Its Capital One 360 Performance Savings pays well above the national average, and Capital One 360 Checking account is a clean, no-fee everyday account.
- Monthly fee: $0
- Minimum to open: $0
- ATM access: 70,000+ fee-free ATMs through Capital One 360 Checking
The Capital One 360 Performance Savings pays 3.00% APY on every dollar, with no tiers or minimums to worry about. You can't withdraw from savings at an ATM directly, so you move money to a linked checking account first. If you already carry a Capital One credit card, you can manage that too all in the same app.
Capital One 360 Performance Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Branch access (if you live near one)
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
Capital One 360 Performance Savings checks all the boxes we look for in a high-yield savings account. It even offers branch locations and Capital One Cafes where customers can seek in-person support (if you live near one). This makes it a great fit when you want to reap the rewards of online banking but aren't quite ready to cut ties with brick-and-mortar banks.
How to choose the right bank account for you
The right account for you comes down to your daily habits and how you manage your money
Decide first on access, and whether you need branches, ATM cash, or nothing but an app with digital transfers. Then look at any strings attached, since some of the top savings APYs require a monthly direct deposit or a minimum balance to unlock.
After that, weigh your balance and how long it sits, since a boosted rate on a large sum beats a higher everyday one. For a wider look, our roundup of the best high-yield savings accounts tracks the leaders as rates move. Whatever you land on, moving idle money out of a 0.38% account is the step that pays for itself.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.