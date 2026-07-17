The Top 5 Bank Accounts Now, July 2026

If you're keeping cash in a big-bank savings account paying next to nothing, you're leaving real money on the table. The national average savings rate sits at just 0.38% annual percentage yield (APY), according to Motley Fool Money research, while every account on this list pays several times that.

Here are the five I'd point a friend toward right now, and how to pick the one that fits the way you actually bank.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): all-in-one app for mobile-first banking

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is the account I recommend most to people who want to run their whole financial life from one app. It bundles checking and savings together, and both balances earn interest when you set up direct deposit.

Monthly fee: $0

$0 Minimum to open: $0

$0 ATM access: 55,000+ fee-free Allpoint ATMs

The savings side pays up to 3.80% APY with a new-member boost after meeting deposit requirements. And the app covers mobile check deposits, automatic transfers, and savings vaults. SoFi® has no physical bank branches, so it suits people who bank online or on their cellphone.