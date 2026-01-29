The Top AI Money Management Apps for High-Income Families

The more you earn and invest, the harder it becomes to keep track of all your money.

And when you lose sight of where your money is going, you risk losing money -- or at least not making the most of it.

A new generation of money management apps and services are here to help. They use AI to help you track, sort, and optimize your assets and cash flow. Most importantly, they keep you in control of your finances.

Here are three of the best AI-powered tools for high-income families today.

Monarch Money

This clean, easy-to-use app helps you track your spending, income, net worth, investments, and goals. It uses AI to help sort your expenses and answer basic questions about your finances. Users love its smart automations and the ease of teaming up with their partners to manage household finances together.

Key features

Overview of all your assets and accounts in one dashboard

Monthly and yearly cash flow views

Automatically updated net worth tracking

Ability to add other users for shared views and goal tracking

App ratings

4.9 out of 5.0 stars on App Store for iPhone

on App Store for iPhone 4.7 out of 5.0 stars on Google Play

Cost

$99.99 per year, or $14.99 per month if billed monthly

Copilot

Like Monarch Money, Copilot helps you keep tabs on your cash flow, accounts, and net worth in one place. Its proprietary AI sorts and predicts your spending categories, and it gets more accurate over time. Some users say it's easier to set up than Monarch Money, though a bit less sophisticated. The difference may come down to which app's user interface you prefer.

Note that the Copilot mobile app is only available on Apple devices.

Key features

Near-instant transaction and balance updates across banks, cards, and investments

Clear charts for spending trends and category breakdowns

Custom categories and rules for fine-grained control

App ratings

4.8 out of 5.0 stars (and Editor's Choice) on App Store for iPhone

(and Editor's Choice) on App Store for iPhone Not available on Android devices

Cost

$95 per year, or $13 per month if billed monthly

Range

Range is much more than an app; it's all-in-one wealth management, covering tax strategy and filing, investments, estate planning, and more. For high-income families who want professional help with every aspect of their finances -- and a sleek, AI-powered app -- Range deserves a close look.

Range pairs full access to Certified Financial Planners with a sophisticated AI assistant that's trained and monitored by real financial pros.

Key features

Tracking and curated plans for investments, taxes, cash flow, retirement planning, real estate, insurance, estate planning, and equity comp

AI assistant that can run simulations and give detailed, personalized answers to complex questions

Unlimited access to human advisors

Portfolio management for no additional fee

App ratings

4.8 out of 5.0 stars on App Store for iPhone

on App Store for iPhone Not available on Android devices

Cost

$1,475 to $4,975 semiannually, depending on service level

10% discount when billed annually

With its flat fees, Range may cost far less than a firm that charges a percentage of assets under management.

If your family is ready for end-to-end financial advice and planning, you can click here to book a complimentary demo with Range.