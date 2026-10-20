There's Only One Place Your Emergency Fund Should Be. Here's Why

Your emergency fund is like a spare tire. And I'm convinced most Americans either drive around without one, or store theirs like they're daring the universe to give them a flat.

Some people keep emergency cash in a checking account, where it slowly loses value to inflation and accidentally gets spent. Others store it in the stock market and just hope there's not a market crash when they need cash.

The only place your emergency fund belongs is a high-yield savings account. It's insured, it's a quick transfer away, and it earns real interest while it waits.

Where to keep your emergency fund: a high-yield savings account

A high-yield savings account is the best place for your emergency fund because it serves three primary purposes: It's safe, it's easy to reach, and it grows over time.

Safe means FDIC insurance, which covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank. Most banks are FDIC members, but it's always good to check.

Easy to reach means you can move money in and out within a business day or two. Better yet, some online banks offer ATM cards directly tied to savings accounts.

Grows means you earn real interest instead of crumbs. The national average savings account pays 0.37% APY right now, according to FDIC data. Meanwhile, top online accounts are offering rates near and above 4.00% APY -- over 10X higher.