These 3 Banks Pay the Highest Rates We've Seen in 2026
Even as the Fed starts dialing back rates, some banks are still offering big APYs on savings. I'm talking 4.00% or more, just for storing your money in the right account.
I track this stuff daily -- and not just for work. I'm a longtime money optimizer, and always look to earn the most interest possible on my idle cash.
Here are three banks that are topping the charts in 2026.
1. Ultra-competitive rate at SoFi®: up to 4.00% APY
The SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) combo has been a fan favorite for a while.
Right now, SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) customers can earn up to 4.00% APY on their savings balance. This is one of the top rates still available so far in 2026.
Perks worth noting:
- No account fees or minimum balance requirements
- Early paycheck access with direct deposit
- Savings Vaults for goal-based saving
- Up to $3M of additional FDIC insurance available through partner banks with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program
What I like most about SoFi® is its genuinely great user experience. You might come for the APY, but the app, tools, and no-fee setup make it easy to stick around for everything else.
SoFi Checking and Savings
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
2. Level up with LendingClub: 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits
This bank is actually where I personally keep my money right now.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings currently offers a 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. These don't have to be direct deposits -- any monthly transfers into the account qualify.
A very unique feature most savings accounts don't offer is instant access via debit card. That might sound small, but it's a game-changer if you want to earn high interest but also want the ability to grab cash fast if you need to.
Here's why it stands out:
- Strong APY with no monthly fees
- Includes a debit card for easy withdrawals
- Pairs nicely with LendingClub LevelUp Checking
- FDIC insured up to standard limits
If you want your savings to earn interest and be ready when life throws a curveball, this is a great pick.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
3. Sky-high returns at Axos Bank: up to 4.31% APY
With the Axos ONE® bundle you get a high-yield savings account and a checking account in one dashboard.
To earn the highest savings rate, you've got two options. You can either receive $1,500+ in direct deposits each month and keep a balance over $1,500. Or receive $5,000+ in total deposits and keep more than $5,000 in the account.
The high APY numbers speak for themselves:
- Earn up to 4.31% APY on savings
- Earn 0.51% APY on checking balances
- No monthly maintenance fees
- Access to early direct deposits
While the requirements to unlock the highest APY are a bit more involved, this bank is a great fit for anyone with steady income and a larger savings balance.
Axos ONE®
- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you’ll earn up to 4.31% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we’ve seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It’s a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 12/2/2025. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of up to 4.31% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) check deposits. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Why these rates matter for your 2026 goals
In 2026, the "lazy tax" of staying with a low-paying bank is hurting a lot of people. Switching accounts usually takes less than 10 minutes online, and it is one of the easiest ways to give yourself a raise without asking your boss.
Whether you are building an emergency fund or saving for a house, these banks offer the safety of FDIC insurance with the returns your balance deserves. Do not let your money sit in peace -- make it work.
Compare all the top-paying HYSAs of 2026 here and start earning more on your idle cash.
Our Research Expert
