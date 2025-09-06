These Banks Still Pay 4%+ on Savings in September, But Maybe Not for Long

For more than a year, savers have enjoyed a gift: easy access to 4.00%+ APYs on high-yield savings accounts. But that window is starting to close. With the Fed likely to cut rates later this month, banks are already preparing to dial back those generous payouts.

If you've been waiting to move your money, now's the moment. But banks with the highest APYs now are likely to still have the highest APYs after rates start to drop. Here are three of the best options.