These Banks Still Pay 4%+ on Savings in September, But Maybe Not for Long
For more than a year, savers have enjoyed a gift: easy access to 4.00%+ APYs on high-yield savings accounts. But that window is starting to close. With the Fed likely to cut rates later this month, banks are already preparing to dial back those generous payouts.
If you've been waiting to move your money, now's the moment. But banks with the highest APYs now are likely to still have the highest APYs after rates start to drop. Here are three of the best options.
1. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Western Alliance may not be a household name, but its savings account is one of the best deals in the country. The 4.25% APY has stayed among the top tier, easily clearing 4.00%. Because it's FDIC insured, your money is just as safe here as it would be at the big banks, only it earns a lot more.
If you're willing to make some tradeoffs like no ATM access or mobile app, this account can really grow your savings.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 4, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
2. CIT Platinum Savings
CIT Bank has quietly built a reputation for offering some of the most competitive savings account rates. The CIT Platinum Savings account is still paying 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more. You'll need to keep a minimum of $5,000 in the account to unlock the top rate, but if you can meet that threshold, you'll earn way more interest than you would at a traditional bank.
CIT Platinum Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
3. LendingClub LevelUp Savings
LendingClub is best known as a fintech lender, but its high-yield savings account has been quietly offering one of the strongest APYs out there. With no monthly fees and a 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits, it's a solid option as long as you can meet the monthly deposit requirement.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Why this matters right now
Western Alliance, CIT, and LendingClub are all paying over 4.00% APY in September, but odds are that won't last much longer.
It only takes a few minutes to open a new account online. If you've been waiting to move your savings, now is the time to act before rates slip lower.
Compare today's best savings accounts and start earning more interest while you still can.
Our Research Expert