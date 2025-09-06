These Banks Still Pay 4%+ on Savings in September, But Maybe Not for Long

Published on Sept. 6, 2025

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

For more than a year, savers have enjoyed a gift: easy access to 4.00%+ APYs on high-yield savings accounts. But that window is starting to close. With the Fed likely to cut rates later this month, banks are already preparing to dial back those generous payouts.

If you've been waiting to move your money, now's the moment. But banks with the highest APYs now are likely to still have the highest APYs after rates start to drop. Here are three of the best options.

1. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier

Western Alliance may not be a household name, but its savings account is one of the best deals in the country. The 4.25% APY has stayed among the top tier, easily clearing 4.00%. Because it's FDIC insured, your money is just as safe here as it would be at the big banks, only it earns a lot more.

If you're willing to make some tradeoffs like no ATM access or mobile app, this account can really grow your savings.

Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier

APY
4.25% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 4, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. To Earn APY
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
  • Competitive APY
  • No monthly account fee
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • Can open an individual or joint account
  • Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
  • No ATM access
  • No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
  • No branch access; online only

Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.

The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of September 4, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.

2. CIT Platinum Savings

CIT Bank has quietly built a reputation for offering some of the most competitive savings account rates. The CIT Platinum Savings account is still paying 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more. You'll need to keep a minimum of $5,000 in the account to unlock the top rate, but if you can meet that threshold, you'll earn way more interest than you would at a traditional bank.

CIT Platinum Savings

APY
4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more Rate info Circle with letter I in it. 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. To Earn APY
$100 to open account, $5,000+ for max APY
  • Competitive APY
  • No account opening or maintenance fees
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured
  • Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
  • Balance requirement for maximum APY
  • No branch access; online only

CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).

For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.

3. LendingClub LevelUp Savings

LendingClub is best known as a fintech lender, but its high-yield savings account has been quietly offering one of the strongest APYs out there. With no monthly fees and a 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits, it's a solid option as long as you can meet the monthly deposit requirement.

Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

LendingClub LevelUp Savings

APY
4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.20% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
$0 to open, $250 cumulative monthly deposits for max APY
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Why this matters right now

Western Alliance, CIT, and LendingClub are all paying over 4.00% APY in September, but odds are that won't last much longer.

It only takes a few minutes to open a new account online. If you've been waiting to move your savings, now is the time to act before rates slip lower.

Compare today's best savings accounts and start earning more interest while you still can.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake is a full-time Editorial Strategist for Motley Fool Money. He specializes in product ratings and all things credit cards, and wants to make sure each person has the best card for them.