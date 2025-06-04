Still stuck with a traditional savings account at a brick-and-mortar bank? If so, now's the time to switch to a high-yield savings account -- and get up to 4.40% APY with one of our favorite accounts.

Right now, you can open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account and earn up to 4.40% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. There are no fees to open the account and no minimum balance requirement.

Let's break down how much better off you'll be by switching today.

You'll get a top-tier rate -- if you meet the monthly deposit requirement

Right now, the average savings account APY is just 0.42%, according to the FDIC. But with a high-yield savings account like the LendingClub LevelUp Savings, you can get more than 10X that rate -- and it's incredibly easy to do so.

To earn 4.40% APY with LendingClub, you'll need to make $250 in cumulative deposits each month. That can be from direct deposit, transfers, or any incoming funds.

So, some quick math: If you keep $8,000 in your account for a year:

At 4.40% APY, you'd earn about $352.

Compare that to the national average APY of 0.42%, which would earn you about $33 in a year, and there's no contest -- LendingClub is the way to go.

Want to start earning more today? Open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account now and get up to 4.40% APY.

No fees, no minimums, and no hassle

LendingClub's account is free to open, has no monthly maintenance fees, and doesn't require a certain balance.

That makes it easy to try out, even as a secondary savings or checking account. You can move your emergency fund or short-term savings, and even set up automatic monthly transfers to hit the $250 requirement.

Make the switch today

If you can swing a $250 monthly deposit, LendingClub LevelUp Savings is one of the top high-yield savings accounts out there right now. It's easy to open, pays a strong 4.40% APY, and gives you a decent fallback rate if you miss your monthly deposit minimum.

You don't even need to close your current bank account -- just move your emergency fund or savings goals to LendingClub to earn more interest.

Ready to boost your savings? Open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account today.