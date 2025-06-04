This Bank Pays an APY of 4.40%. Should You Switch Now?
KEY POINTS
- Right now, the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account is offering up to 4.40% APY.
- You'll need at least $250 in monthly deposits to earn the top rate.
- The account has no monthly fees and costs $0 to open.
Still stuck with a traditional savings account at a brick-and-mortar bank? If so, now's the time to switch to a high-yield savings account -- and get up to 4.40% APY with one of our favorite accounts.
Right now, you can open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account and earn up to 4.40% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. There are no fees to open the account and no minimum balance requirement.
Let's break down how much better off you'll be by switching today.
You'll get a top-tier rate -- if you meet the monthly deposit requirement
Right now, the average savings account APY is just 0.42%, according to the FDIC. But with a high-yield savings account like the LendingClub LevelUp Savings, you can get more than 10X that rate -- and it's incredibly easy to do so.
To earn 4.40% APY with LendingClub, you'll need to make $250 in cumulative deposits each month. That can be from direct deposit, transfers, or any incoming funds.
So, some quick math: If you keep $8,000 in your account for a year:
- At 4.40% APY, you'd earn about $352.
Compare that to the national average APY of 0.42%, which would earn you about $33 in a year, and there's no contest -- LendingClub is the way to go.
Want to start earning more today? Open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account now and get up to 4.40% APY.
No fees, no minimums, and no hassle
LendingClub's account is free to open, has no monthly maintenance fees, and doesn't require a certain balance.
That makes it easy to try out, even as a secondary savings or checking account. You can move your emergency fund or short-term savings, and even set up automatic monthly transfers to hit the $250 requirement.
Make the switch today
If you can swing a $250 monthly deposit, LendingClub LevelUp Savings is one of the top high-yield savings accounts out there right now. It's easy to open, pays a strong 4.40% APY, and gives you a decent fallback rate if you miss your monthly deposit minimum.
You don't even need to close your current bank account -- just move your emergency fund or savings goals to LendingClub to earn more interest.
Ready to boost your savings? Open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account today.
