This Banking Mistake Could Quietly Cost You Thousands
I used to be naive about earning interest. For over a decade, I parked all my cash in a basic checking account, earning pennies.
That one lazy habit probably cost me over $10,000 in missed growth throughout my 20s and 30s. Ouch!
But a few years ago, I wisened up and learned about high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs). I opened one online and last year alone, I earned $798 in interest.
Here's what you need to know about high-yield accounts, and how to 50x your earning rate.
Why your checking account is probably letting you down
Checking accounts are built for spending -- not saving. The problem is that most people use them for both.
Right now, the average checking account pays just 0.07% APY. That means $10,000 sitting there all year earns you just $7 in interest. Not even enough to buy a combo meal at In-N-Out Burger.
Meanwhile, some high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying over 4.00% APY. Same $10,000, but now you're earning $400 a year in interest.
That's over 50x the interest just for moving your money to a better spot.
HYSAs are just as safe and accessible
Here's what most people don't realize (I didn't either at first): High-yield savings accounts work basically the same as regular savings accounts -- except they actually pay you meaningful interest.
You can move money in and out easily. Most HYSAs link directly to your checking account (even at a different bank), so transfers are quick and painless.
And they're just as safe. Most HYSAs are FDIC insured up to $250,000, meaning your money is protected even if the bank goes under.
Even better, thanks to modern fintech banks, many of the top online HYSAs come with:
- No monthly fees
- No minimum balance requirements
- Unlimited transfers
- Clean mobile apps and fast support
Our experts review over 100 financial institutions to help people find the best rates. And here's one of the best right now: Check out the CIT Platinum Savings account -- it offers a 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more. It's a great option if you're looking to earn more on your savings without jumping through hoops.
The setup I use
I didn't ditch my old bank entirely. I still use it for checking accounts and my day-to-day banking.
But I keep as little cash as possible there. All my cash savings (emergency fund, short-term savings for travel, etc) are all stored in my HYSA.
Here's my current setup:
- Checking account: I keep about one month of expenses for bills and spending. This is where I get my paycheck deposited and pay all my bills.
- HYSA: I keep three to six months of expenses for emergencies and other short-term goals. This all earns 4.00% APY (about $3 in interest per day with my current balance!)
My accounts at both banks are connected to each other for easy transfers. It gives me the flexibility to move money around however I want while also earning a high interest rate.
How to switch (or add) a high-yield savings account
Opening an HYSA is super easy. It takes about 10 minutes online.
Here's how to do it:
- Shop around for an account offering a high APY. Here's our list of top HYSA's right now, with rates up to 4.40% APY.
- Open the account with a small deposit (most have no fees or minimums).
- Link it to your current checking so you can transfer funds easily.
- Move your savings. Feel free to start slow, but once you see how much interest you're earning, you'll probably move your entire cash pile into your new HYSA.
- Automate any recurring deposits you want to grow.
Pro tip: Set a calendar reminder every six months to check your APY. If your rate drops or circumstances change, it might be time to re-evaluate.
Stop forfeiting free money
Don't let your money sit around doing nothing.
If you're earning close to 0% interest like I was for many years, you could be missing out on hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars every year in free, no-risk growth.
Opening a high-yield savings account is fast, easy, and makes your money more productive overnight. Compare all the top high-yield savings accounts here and start earning more today.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. APYs are subject to change at any time without notice.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.