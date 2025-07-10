This Banking Mistake Could Quietly Cost You Thousands

I used to be naive about earning interest. For over a decade, I parked all my cash in a basic checking account, earning pennies.

That one lazy habit probably cost me over $10,000 in missed growth throughout my 20s and 30s. Ouch!

But a few years ago, I wisened up and learned about high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs). I opened one online and last year alone, I earned $798 in interest.

Here's what you need to know about high-yield accounts, and how to 50x your earning rate.

Why your checking account is probably letting you down

Checking accounts are built for spending -- not saving. The problem is that most people use them for both.

Right now, the average checking account pays just 0.07% APY. That means $10,000 sitting there all year earns you just $7 in interest. Not even enough to buy a combo meal at In-N-Out Burger.

Meanwhile, some high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying over 4.00% APY. Same $10,000, but now you're earning $400 a year in interest.

That's over 50x the interest just for moving your money to a better spot.

HYSAs are just as safe and accessible

Here's what most people don't realize (I didn't either at first): High-yield savings accounts work basically the same as regular savings accounts -- except they actually pay you meaningful interest.

You can move money in and out easily. Most HYSAs link directly to your checking account (even at a different bank), so transfers are quick and painless.

And they're just as safe. Most HYSAs are FDIC insured up to $250,000, meaning your money is protected even if the bank goes under.

Even better, thanks to modern fintech banks, many of the top online HYSAs come with: