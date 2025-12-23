This Is How Much Money You Can Make With $20K in a 5-Year CD

There's a huge variance in 5-year CD rates right now. On the high end, some top online banks are offering around 3.75% APY on a 5-year CD. That would mean roughly $4,000 in interest upon maturity with a $20,000 deposit.

But on the lower end, some banks are paying less than 1.00% APY. At that rate, your total earnings would be just over $1,000 -- even though your money is tied up for the exact same five years.

That's why CDs aren't a "set it and forget it" decision. If you're planning to park real money in a CD, it genuinely pays to shop around.

How much $20K can earn in a 5-year CD

A certificate of deposit (CD) pays a fixed APY for a set term. That means you know exactly how much your money will earn if you left it untouched for the entire term.

Here's what $20,000 looks like in a 5-year CD at different rates: