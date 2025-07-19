This Is How Much You Can Make With $20,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account

High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) earn far more interest than average -- especially when you have a decent amount of money saved up. Whether you're building an emergency fund, saving for a big purchase, or just want your money to work harder, HYSAs are the way to go.

Let's take a look at how much interest you could earn with a $20,000 balance.

Potential earnings on $20,000 in a high-yield savings account

The key number to watch is the annual percentage yield, or APY. That's the rate at which your savings grow over the course of a year. Right now, many high-yield savings accounts offer an APY around 4.00%.

Compare that to the national average APY of 0.38% -- over 10 times lower -- and it's clear why switching accounts is worth it. Some big banks pay as little as 0.01%, which earns you basically nothing.

Here's how those rates stack up on a $20,000 deposit: