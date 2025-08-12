This Is the Most Expensive Mistake People Make With Their Savings

Still keeping your money in a traditional savings account? If so, it's likely costing you hundreds of dollars a year in interest.

Right now, the average savings account APY is just 0.38%, according to the Federal Reserve. But some of the best high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying 4.00% APY or more -- over 10 times the average.

Here's what to know about HYSAs and how easy it is to make the switch.

A quick switch could earn you hundreds more

Let's say you've got $8,000 in your savings account. At 0.38% APY, that earns around $30 a year -- enough to buy yourself a decent meal.

Move it to a high-yield savings account that earns 4.00% APY, though, and you'd earn about $320 annually -- almost $300 more, and enough to buy a new pair of AirPods. Not bad.

You're also not risking anything by switching. Just like old-school savings accounts, HYSAs are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 and offer complete access to your money at all times.

The best ones also have no monthly fees or account minimums, making them an ideal place to stash emergency funds and short-term savings.