This Is the Top High-Yield Savings Account Right Now (It Pays up to 4.40%)

If you're on the hunt for high-yield savings, look no further. The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account is one of the best options available right now, offering 4.40% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.

If you don't meet that threshold, you earn a lower APY -- but still much more than most banks pay. The current average savings APY is just 0.42%, according to the Federal Reserve, and you can earn more than 10X that amount with LendingClub's top rate.

Why a LendingClub high-yield savings account is worth it

A high-yield savings account (HYSA) gives you the best of both worlds: strong returns and easy access to your money. You'll earn more than you would with a traditional savings account while keeping your money more flexible than it'd be with a certificate of deposit (CD).

That makes an HYSA the perfect place to keep your emergency fund and short-term savings.

With LendingClub, there's no minimum account balance and no fees, so it's easy to get started. Plus, the account is FDIC insured up to $250,000 just like most other banks.

You can also open a linked checking account with LendingClub. The LendingClub Rewards Checking account has no fees and offers unlimited ATM fee rebates.

How much more you could earn with LendingClub

If you had, for example, $8,000 in savings, a LendingClub LevelUp Savings account earning 4.40% APY would get you about $352 in interest over one year.

By comparison, an account with the current national average APY of 0.42% would only earn about $34.

That's a difference of $318 -- hundreds of dollars you could earn simply by moving your money. And if you have more money in savings, the difference is even bigger.

If you're looking for a safe, flexible, and lucrative place to grow your money, the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account is tough to beat.

With up to 4.40% APY, no fees, and no opening deposit requirement, it's one of the best HYSAs available. I'd recommend it to anyone looking to earn more on their short-term savings.

