This Is What Really Happens When You Withdraw $10,000 From Your Bank Account

Withdrawing $10,000 from your checking or savings account might not be a big deal for some. But no matter why you do it, your bank's going to let the federal government know about it.

Here's what happens when you take out $10,000 or more -- and why you probably don't need to worry about it.

Your bank files a report with the government

Here's the law: Financial institutions must file a report known as a Currency Transaction Report (CTR) for any cash withdrawal or deposit over $10,000. The report then goes to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

This is to help prevent money laundering, fraud, and organized crime. The report also includes your name, account details, transaction amount, and how the money was taken out -- whether it was cash, check, or some other form.

A CTR is shared with several agencies, including the IRS. That's not a big deal so long as you're doing nothing illegal, but it could lead the IRS to take a closer look at your finances.

You might think you can dodge the CTR by withdrawing $5,000 now and $5,000 later. Don't do it. Your bank could file a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) for withdrawals under $10,000 if they think you're trying to game the system.

The takeaway: Don't panic, be transparent

Taking $10,000 out of your checking or savings account isn't illegal or even uncommon. But it also doesn't happen without the government taking notice.

If you need to take out a large amount of money, do it all at once. If anyone asks what it's for, be honest. There's nothing wrong with accessing your cash, but transparency is key.

And if you're not committing fraud or doing anything else illegal, you won't have any reason to worry.

