This Online Bank With a 4.20% APY Won Best Savings Account in America -- and It's Crushing Big Banks

Savings accounts are having a chaotic year. Rates are sliding, promos are disappearing, and big banks are still paying 0.01% like it's some kind of generous reward. (It's not.)

Here at Motley Fool Money, we don't hand out "Best in America" awards lightly. Our editorial team and independent analysts review hundreds of banking products each year. We compare every rate, feature, fee, app experience, and yes… even the tiny fine print most people skip.

When we choose a winner, it's because it genuinely stands out across the board.

And this year, one online bank didn't just beat the competition -- it crushed it.

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account, offering 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits, is officially our Best Savings Account Award winner for 2026.

And once you see why, it becomes kind of an obvious pick.

Why LendingClub is winning over everyday savers

LendingClub started more than a decade ago as a peer-to-peer lending pioneer. And over time, it evolved into a modern online bank with checking, savings, loans, and a clean, easy-to-use mobile app.

But the real MVP is its high-yield savings account (HYSA). Here's what you get with LendingClub LevelUp Savings:

No monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements

4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits

FDIC insurance up to $250,000

Free ATM access with unlimited fee reimbursements

Clean, modern banking app that actually feels built for 2026

Put it all together, and you get a savings account that feels like the best parts of saving and spending -- without the old-school friction you get from big banks.