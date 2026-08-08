Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts if You Have $10,000 to Save: August 2026
Got $10,000 burning a hole in your pocket? If so, a high-yield savings account is one of the best places to put it.
A high-yield savings account offers the best of both worlds: A strong APY comparable to something like a certificate of deposit (CD), plus tons of flexibility and access to your cash. It's the perfect place to stash short-term or medium-term savings -- like say, an emergency fund or vacation fund.
Here are our three favorite high-yield savings accounts if you have $10,000 or more today.
1. CIT Platinum Savings: Best for balances above $5,000
CIT Platinum Savings is my favorite savings account for big balances. That's because it earns a standard rate of 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000 or more -- plus, for a limited time, new customers can earn up to 4.10%* APY for six months with promo code CITBOOST.
Stash your $10,000 with CIT, and you're all set to earn one of the best ongoing APYs out there. Just keep in mind that if your balance ever dips below $5,000, your earning rate falls to just 0.25% APY.
For that reason, CIT's only a viable option if you plan to keep more than five grand in your account. If you do, though, it's hard to find a better rate than this.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of July 1, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6- month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
2. Barclays Tiered Savings: Best for even bigger balances
Got even more than $10,000 to save? Do you have, say, a quarter of a million dollars to save? Then you'll want to consider the Barclays Tiered Savings account.
Barclays Tiered Savings pays 3.50% APY on all balances under $250,000, with no minimum deposit to open and no minimum balance required. Cross that $250,000 mark, though, and you'll earn an even higher 3.65% APY. You can also earn a $200 bonus after depositing $25,000 or more through Oct. 31. Terms apply.
That $250,000 mark is out of reach for most. On the other hand, unlike CIT, you don't need to keep a $5,000 balance to earn a solid APY with Barclays. That makes it a solid option for smaller balances, too.
On the downside, Barclays has no physical branches and offers no ATM access. That means every dollar you put in or take out has to be moved through an external transfer or mailed check.
Barclays Tiered Savings
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To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
3. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier: Best flat rate
Finally, the Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier account offers a great 3.80% APY with no account fees, and requires just $500 to open.
Western Alliance Bank has no balance tiers to worry about, either. You'll earn that 3.80% APY on every dollar. On a $10,000 balance, that's a solid $380 per year.
As with Barclays Tiered Savings, though, there are some restrictions when it comes to moving your money. Deposits and withdrawals can only be made via ACH transfer to a linked external account.
Still, it's a great choice if you want to earn a sky-high APY and aren't worried about having totally instant access to your cash.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
Which account should you choose?
Answer: It depends how big your balance is.
If you're keeping right around $10,000 in your account, CIT Platinum Savings wins. Its 3.75% standard APY on balances above $5,000 beats Barclays' 3.50% APY, and the six-month promo of up to 4.10%* APY adds even more first-year savings.
If your balance might dip below $5,000 at any point, skip CIT and its 0.25% APY on lower balances. Barclays Tiered Savings or Western Alliance Bank are safer bets here, since neither one penalizes you for a lower balance.
Barclays is great if you have a massive $250,000+ balance, or can earn the $200 bonus after depositing $25,000. On the other hand, Western Alliance Bank's simple, flat 3.80% APY makes it the easiest to maintain in the long run.
Whichever account you pick, though, you can't go wrong -- you're getting one of the best high-yield savings accounts out there.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.