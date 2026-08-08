Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts if You Have $10,000 to Save: August 2026

Got $10,000 burning a hole in your pocket? If so, a high-yield savings account is one of the best places to put it.

A high-yield savings account offers the best of both worlds: A strong APY comparable to something like a certificate of deposit (CD), plus tons of flexibility and access to your cash. It's the perfect place to stash short-term or medium-term savings -- like say, an emergency fund or vacation fund.

Here are our three favorite high-yield savings accounts if you have $10,000 or more today.

1. CIT Platinum Savings: Best for balances above $5,000

CIT Platinum Savings is my favorite savings account for big balances. That's because it earns a standard rate of 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000 or more -- plus, for a limited time, new customers can earn up to 4.10%* APY for six months with promo code CITBOOST.

Stash your $10,000 with CIT, and you're all set to earn one of the best ongoing APYs out there. Just keep in mind that if your balance ever dips below $5,000, your earning rate falls to just 0.25% APY.

For that reason, CIT's only a viable option if you plan to keep more than five grand in your account. If you do, though, it's hard to find a better rate than this.