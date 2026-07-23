Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts if You Have $10,000 to Save: July 2026
If you keep $10,000 in a savings account paying 3.00% to 4.00% APY, you're looking at earning about $300 to $400 in interest in a year. But not all banks pay top rates like that.
The national savings average sits at just 0.38% annual percentage yield (APY), according to Motley Fool Money research. Shopping around is important, especially if you're sitting on a large balance.
I keep about $25,000 in emergency cash, so having a high rate is important. If you have a similar balance, here are the three accounts to check out right now.
1. CIT Platinum Savings pays a top rate on balances above $5,000
CIT Platinum Savings is an account built for high balances. And right now you can earn up to 4.10%* APY with promo code "CITBoost."
You need at least $5,000 in the account to unlock the top tier. So if you have $10,000, you clear that bar and then some.
The more you keep parked above $5,000, the harder that top rate works for you. That makes it a great home for cash you can leave alone for a year or more. If you raid your savings every few weeks, the minimum is worth thinking through first.
Who it's best for: Savers who can keep $5,000 or more sitting untouched, and want to earn the most interest possible. If you're growing a large emergency fund or building a down payment you won't raid anytime soon, it's the account I'd point you to first.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
2. Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier earns its top rate on a single penny
The Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier also has one of the highest APYs on the market right now: 3.80% APY. You need $500 to open the account, but anyone with at least a penny can earn the maximum APY.
A couple of catches to watch for: This account doesn't offer wire transfers, and deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account). These aren't dealbreakers -- just something to be aware of if you're moving large sums or need quicker access.
Who it's best for: This one fits savers who want a top-tier rate without worrying about minimums. There are no hoops to jump through to earn the top APY so it's great for set-and-forget cash storage.
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Can open an individual or joint account
- Deposits and withdrawals can only be conducted via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account (limit to one linked account)
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound and outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Western Alliance Bank offers a higher APY than most high-yield savings accounts. Plus, it's FDIC insured; therefore, deposits are perfectly safe up to applicable legal limits. The main drawback is that accounts don't have many features. For example, you can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer to/from an external bank account. This account is solid for those who want a sky-high APY, but don't mind a bare-bones banking experience.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
3. American Express® High Yield Savings Account has no minimum² and a name you trust
A lot of people think American Express is just about cards. But it actually offers one of the best high-yield savings accounts available in 2026.
Right now it earns 3.00%¹ APY (as of ), and you can open it with any amount. There are no monthly fees², no account minimums², and if you carry an Amex card you can manage everything in the same app³.
Who it's best for: Savers who want a familiar name, zero minimums², and easy management along with other Amex accounts. If you've been putting off opening a high-yield account, this is the easiest place to start.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
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- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
What to check besides the interest rate
A high APY is great. But whether you stay happy with an account comes down to everything printed under the headline rate.
So before you commit, read the boring stuff. Check the deposits and withdrawals process, transfer timelines, and any daily limits you might hit. Make sure you're ok with any required direct deposit or ongoing transfers to unlock the top APY.
Find the one that fits your saving style and habits, and don't leave that money sitting on the table collecting dust. Compare the best high-yield savings accounts and put your $10,000 to work.
FAQs
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Keep your $10,000 in a high-yield savings account if you want it to remain liquid and accessible. A savings account lets you withdraw anytime, while a CD locks your money for a set term in exchange for a fixed rate.
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Yes, high-yield savings accounts are as safe as traditional savings accounts. Deposits at FDIC-insured banks are protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank. Your rate can rise or fall over time, but the money you put in never drops in value.
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Yes, high-yield savings rates are variable, so a bank can raise or lower the APY at any time. Rates usually track the Federal Reserve's moves, so most accounts shift in the same direction. Promotional rates can also expire, so confirm whether a top rate is temporary.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.