Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts if You Have $10,000 to Save: July 2026

If you keep $10,000 in a savings account paying 3.00% to 4.00% APY, you're looking at earning about $300 to $400 in interest in a year. But not all banks pay top rates like that.

The national savings average sits at just 0.38% annual percentage yield (APY), according to Motley Fool Money research. Shopping around is important, especially if you're sitting on a large balance.

I keep about $25,000 in emergency cash, so having a high rate is important. If you have a similar balance, here are the three accounts to check out right now.

1. CIT Platinum Savings pays a top rate on balances above $5,000

CIT Platinum Savings is an account built for high balances. And right now you can earn up to 4.10%* APY with promo code "CITBoost."

You need at least $5,000 in the account to unlock the top tier. So if you have $10,000, you clear that bar and then some.

The more you keep parked above $5,000, the harder that top rate works for you. That makes it a great home for cash you can leave alone for a year or more. If you raid your savings every few weeks, the minimum is worth thinking through first.

Who it's best for: Savers who can keep $5,000 or more sitting untouched, and want to earn the most interest possible. If you're growing a large emergency fund or building a down payment you won't raid anytime soon, it's the account I'd point you to first.