Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts if You Have $10,000 to Save: June 2026
As of this writing, I've got about $28,000 sitting in cash for my family emergency fund and a few short-term savings goals. And you better believe I want it earning as much interest as possible while it sits there.
Lucky for me, part of my job is reviewing banks for a living, so I know the best spots to stash money and earn a high annual percentage yield (APY). Here are three high-yield accounts I like right now, each for different reasons and different types of savers.
1. CIT Platinum Savings: for anyone maintaining a big balance
The CIT Platinum Savings account pays a base rate of 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000 or more. That alone is one of the better rates I'm tracking this June.
But here's the kicker. Enter promo code CITBOOST when you open, and it'll add 0.35% APY on top for your first six months. That brings you up to 4.10%* APY total, which truly is hard to beat right now.
You'll need to maintain a $5,000 or more balance to earn the top tier APY, so with $10,000 saved you'll clear that bar.
Who it's best for: This is my top pick right now for anyone parking a large sum temporarily, and not actively moving money in or out. Whether you're sitting on $10,000, $50,000, or $200,000, it's a great short term parking spot with huge interest potential.
CIT Platinum Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends June 30, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
2. Barclays Tiered Savings: for flexible savers
Barclays Tiered Savings pays 3.65% APY, and it's a name I trust for the long haul.
The rate is strong no matter your balance. But with $10,000 right now (assuming the rate doesn't change) you'll earn about $365 in interest over 12 months.
Another thing I like about Barclays is its strong offers on other savings products, like certificates of deposit (CDs). If you have a CD ladder or want to lock some of your cash up for a guaranteed return, keeping it under one banking roof makes your whole system easier to manage.
Who it's best for: I really like this one for anyone who invests in CDs or other savings products alongside their cash. If you like having your savings world in one place, this is an easy fit.
Barclays Tiered Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
To earn a $200 bonus, new customers can open a savings account; deposit $25,000 or more within 30 days; and maintain at least that balance for 120 consecutive days. The bonus will be credited to your account within 60 days of meeting these requirements. Offer ends Jul. 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No ATM access
- No wire transfers (inbound or outbound)
- No branch access; online only
Barclays Tiered Savings rewards savers with a tiered APY structure, offering higher rates as your balance grows. No monthly fees and no minimum balance to open mean it's accessible to everyone, while unlimited transfers and withdrawals let you manage your savings your way.
3. American Express® High Yield Savings Account: a high-trust option
American Express® High Yield Savings Account pays 3.10%¹ APY (as of ). The rate isn't the highest on this list, but the convenience is hard to beat for the right person.
It's especially perfect for existing Amex card holders. The Amex app³ won Motley Fool Money's Editors' Choice: Best Credit Card App award for 2026, and it shows. Everything lives in one clean, easy spot.
Who it's best for: If you already swipe an Amex card daily, this is the lowest-friction pick here. It lets you manage your spending, saving, and rewards all in one place⁴. Even if you're new to Amex, you can earn a solid APY¹ banking with one of America's most trusted financial institutions.
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No monthly account fee²
- Comfort of a well-known brand and reputation
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)⁴
- 24/7 customer support
- FDIC insured
- No ATM access
- No branch access; online only
- No cash deposits
American Express High Yield Savings may not have the highest APY on our list, but it still offers a rate that is above the national average and requires no minimum deposit to open for the APY they offer². It's a good fit for those who want to save at a competitive rate while avoiding withdrawal limits or minimum balance requirements.
Open an American Express® High Yield Savings Account Account
¹The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as advertised is accurate as of . Interest rate and APY are subject to change at any time without notice before and after a High Yield Savings Account is opened. Interest Rate and APY of a Certificate of Deposit account is fixed once the account is funded.
²There is no minimum balance required to open your Account, to avoid being charged a fee, or to obtain the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) disclosed to you.
³iOS and Android only. See app store listings for operating system info.
⁴For purposes of transferring funds to or from an external bank, business days are Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Transfers can be initiated 24/7 via the website or phone, but any transfers initiated after 7:00 PM Eastern Time or on non-business days will begin processing on the next business day. Funds deposited into your account may be subject to holds. See the Funds Availability section of your Consumer Deposit Account Agreement and Savings Schedules for more information.
What $10,000 can earn in a year
Here's why the APY matters so much when you're sitting on a large sum of cash.
The below table shows how much a $10,000 balance earns over a single year at various APYs.
|APY
|Interest Earned
|0.38% (national average)
|$38
|2.00%
|$200
|3.00%
|$300
|4.00%
|$400
Moving from the national average savings APY to a 4.00% APY account turns $38 interest into $400. Same $10,000, but you get over 10X the return.
This is why it's so important to shop around and never assume your current bank is the smartest place to store your savings.
Put your $10,000 to work today
Right now I'm earning 4.00% APY on my full emergency fund, and you can do the same with your $10,000 in a top high-yield account. There's no reason to settle for pennies. Pick the one that fits your situation and move your money over today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.