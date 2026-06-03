Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts if You Have $10,000 to Save: June 2026

As of this writing, I've got about $28,000 sitting in cash for my family emergency fund and a few short-term savings goals. And you better believe I want it earning as much interest as possible while it sits there.

Lucky for me, part of my job is reviewing banks for a living, so I know the best spots to stash money and earn a high annual percentage yield (APY). Here are three high-yield accounts I like right now, each for different reasons and different types of savers.

1. CIT Platinum Savings: for anyone maintaining a big balance

The CIT Platinum Savings account pays a base rate of 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000 or more. That alone is one of the better rates I'm tracking this June.

But here's the kicker. Enter promo code CITBOOST when you open, and it'll add 0.35% APY on top for your first six months. That brings you up to 4.10%* APY total, which truly is hard to beat right now.

You'll need to maintain a $5,000 or more balance to earn the top tier APY, so with $10,000 saved you'll clear that bar.

Who it's best for: This is my top pick right now for anyone parking a large sum temporarily, and not actively moving money in or out. Whether you're sitting on $10,000, $50,000, or $200,000, it's a great short term parking spot with huge interest potential.