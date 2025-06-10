Best CD Rates Today, June 10, 2025: Up to 4.60% APY
KEY POINTS
- The leading CD rate available now: 4.60% for a 9-month term.
- If the Fed moves forward with rate cuts later in 2025, CD rates will drop.
- Choose a high-yield savings account instead to maximize interest earnings without locking up your cash.
Today's best CD rate is 4.60% APY for a 9-month term. Short-term CDs currently offer the highest interest rates, with APYs around 4.50% for terms of six to 10 months.
If you're thinking of opening a CD, now is a good time. The Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates later this year. Rate cuts could be announced as soon as the Fed's June 17-18 meeting, though experts and futures traders agree that the Fed will likely hold rates steady for now.
Either way, signs point to falling interest rates in 2025. Check out today's best CD rates and consider locking in a high APY now.
- Newtek Bank, 9 months: 4.60% APY
- United Fidelity Bank, 6 months: 4.55% APY
- United Fidelity Bank, 10 months: 4.50% APY
- OMB, 9 months: 4.50% APY
- Presidential Bank, 7 months: 4.50% APY
- SouthEast Bank, 6 months: 4.50% APY
Featured pick: Now could be one of the last chances to lock in a yield this high before rates start to fall. LendingClub's 14-month CD currently offers 4.25% APY with just a $500 minimum deposit. Check out LendingClub's 14-month CD here.
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of June 9, 2025.
Best CD Rates at Top Banks in June 2025
Unlike other banking products we evaluate, certificates of deposit (CDs) do not receive a star rating from us. This approach is due to the frequent updates in interest rates and terms associated with CDs. Instead, we highlight CDs on our best-of list pages based on their annual percentage yield (APY) and the fees associated with early withdrawals. Our top CD selections typically offer competitive APYs without complex qualification tiers, low early withdrawal penalties, reliable strong brand reliability, and user-friendly features.
Motley Fool Money focuses exclusively on standard CDs and does not review IRA CDs, bump-up CDs, callable CDs, or other specialized CD accounts.
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Unlike other banking products we evaluate, certificates of deposit (CDs) do not receive a star rating from us. This approach is due to the frequent updates in interest rates and terms associated with CDs. Instead, we highlight CDs on our best-of list pages based on their annual percentage yield (APY) and the fees associated with early withdrawals. Our top CD selections typically offer competitive APYs without complex qualification tiers, low early withdrawal penalties, reliable strong brand reliability, and user-friendly features.
Motley Fool Money focuses exclusively on standard CDs and does not review IRA CDs, bump-up CDs, callable CDs, or other specialized CD accounts.
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Is now a good time to open a certificate of deposit?
If you're looking for a safe way to grow your savings, this might be the right time to open a CD. With the Federal Reserve expected to lower interest rates later this year, some banks have already begun cutting their top CD rates. Locking in a CD now allows you to take advantage of today's higher APYs before rates drop any further.
CDs provide steady, predictable growth with very little risk. Plus, your deposits are protected by FDIC insurance for up to $250,000 per person, per bank. They're a great option if you want stability and don't need to touch your money right away. But if you're willing to take on more risk for the chance at bigger long-term gains, investing in the stock market could offer more upside.
How $10,000 in a CD could earn you nearly $500
The amount you earn with a CD depends on three main factors: the interest rate, your deposit amount, and how long you commit the money.
For instance, putting $10,000 into a 14-month CD with a 4.25% APY would earn you around $498 in interest by the time it matures -- and your initial deposit stays fully protected the entire time.
That's a nice bump compared to most traditional savings accounts, where rates tend to be much lower and can change at any time. Locking in a top CD rate today, like LendingClub's 14-month CD, can help you maximize your returns before rates drop. See LendingClub's 14-month CD details here.
How to open a CD
Opening a CD is simple and can be done in just a few easy steps:
- Compare rates and terms. Shop around at different banks to find the best APY and term length that match your savings goals. Online banks often offer better rates than traditional ones.
- Choose your deposit amount. Decide how much you want to invest, keeping in mind that early withdrawals usually come with penalties, so pick an amount you can leave untouched for the full term.
- Open your account. You can open a CD online or in person at a bank branch. Be prepared to provide personal information, such as your ID and banking details.
- Fund your CD. Transfer funds from your checking or savings account into the CD. Once funded, your interest rate and term are locked in.
- Track your maturity date. Make a note of when your CD matures so you can decide whether to withdraw your money or renew it when the term ends.
Remember, each CD allows only one deposit. Plan your amount wisely. When you're ready, click here to explore the best CD rates and open a high-yield CD today.
High-yield savings accounts vs. CDs: Get a top-tier APY and keep your cash flexible
Looking for strong returns without locking your money away? A high-yield savings account could be a better fit than a CD. Here's why HYSAs offer more freedom:
- No lock-in period -- Add or withdraw funds whenever you want, with no early withdrawal penalties.
- Easy access -- Move money between accounts quickly whenever you need it.
- Low maintenance -- Deposit your money and let it grow, no need to track maturity dates like with CDs.
- Competitive rates -- While rates can change, many HYSAs currently offer APYs that rival short-term CDs.
The bottom line: you can enjoy high returns while still having full access to your savings.
One standout right now is SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC). This top-rated account offers up to 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings with qualifying direct deposits. Even better: New customers can earn up to a $300 bonus with qualifying direct deposits! It's an easy way to boost your savings without locking up your cash. Click here to learn more.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 3.80%Rate info SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 3.80%Rate info SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus.
|
$0
|
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.60%Rate info 3.60% annual percentage yield as of June 10, 2025. Terms apply.
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.60%Rate info 3.60% annual percentage yield as of June 10, 2025. Terms apply.
|
$0
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
4.30%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of May 2, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
4.30%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of May 2, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
-
Sources
- https://www.newtekbank.com/certificate-of-deposit/
- https://www.unitedfidelity.com/high-yield-certificates-of-deposit/
- https://www.ombbank.com/personal-banking/personal-savings/certificates-of-deposit/9-month-cd-special
- https://www.presidential.com/personal/banking/cds
- https://www.southeastbank.com/personal-banking/bank-accounts/bank-cds/
FAQs
-
The biggest downside of a certificate of deposit is the lack of liquidity. When you invest in a CD, your money is locked in for a fixed term, and withdrawing it early can result in loss of interest. This means you have less flexibility to access your funds if you need them before the CD matures.
-
Yes, certificates of deposit are considered very safe. CDs offered by FDIC-insured banks or NCUA-insured credit unions are protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution, which means your principal is secure even if the bank or credit union fails.
-
When a CD reaches its maturity date, you'll have a short window -- usually seven to 10 days -- to withdraw your money or move it into a new CD. If you don't take action, the bank may automatically roll it into a new CD, often at a different rate or term.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. APYs are subject to change at any time without notice.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.