Best CD Rates Today, June 17, 2025: Up to 4.60% APY
KEY POINTS
- The top CD rate available today: 4.60%.
- If the Fed moves forward with rate cuts as expected in the coming months, CD rates will decrease.
- HYSAs can be used to safely store your savings and maximize your interest earnings as an alternative to CDs.
With the Federal Reserve wrapping up its latest policy meeting tomorrow, many savers are watching closely for any sign that interest rate cuts are coming. In the meantime, CD rates remain strong -- especially for shorter terms of a year or less. Right now, you can find APYs between 4.45% and 4.60%, including a standout 9-month CD offering 4.60%.
If you've been thinking about locking in a rate, this could be a smart time to act. Should the Fed signal a shift toward lower rates, banks may start dialing back these higher yields.
Below, we've highlighted some of the best CD rates available today to help you make the most of your savings.
- Newtek Bank, 9 months: 4.60% APY
- United Fidelity Bank, 6 months: 4.55% APY
- Rising Bank, 6 months: 4.51% APY
- United Fidelity Bank, 10 months: 4.50% APY
- Presidential Bank, 7 months: 4.50% APY
- Rising Bank, 12 months: 4.45% APY
Featured pick: Now could be one of the last chances to lock in a yield this high before rates start to fall. LendingClub's 14-month CD currently offers 4.25% APY with just a $500 minimum deposit. Check out LendingClub's 14-month CD here.
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of June 16, 2025.
Best CD Rates at Top Banks in June 2025
Unlike other banking products we evaluate, certificates of deposit (CDs) do not receive a star rating from us. This approach is due to the frequent updates in interest rates and terms associated with CDs. Instead, we highlight CDs on our best-of list pages based on their annual percentage yield (APY) and the fees associated with early withdrawals. Our top CD selections typically offer competitive APYs without complex qualification tiers, low early withdrawal penalties, reliable strong brand reliability, and user-friendly features.
Motley Fool Money focuses exclusively on standard CDs and does not review IRA CDs, bump-up CDs, callable CDs, or other specialized CD accounts.
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Should you open a certificate of deposit?
If you're looking for a low-risk way to earn a steady return, now could be a good time to consider a certificate of deposit. With interest rate cuts likely on the horizon, some banks have already started lowering their top CD rates. Locking in one of today's higher APYs can help you stay ahead of the curve before rates slide further.
CDs offer reliable, predictable growth and come with the added security of FDIC insurance, which covers up to $250,000 per person, per bank. They're a smart choice if you don't need to touch the money for a while and prefer stability over market swings. But if you're open to more risk for potentially bigger gains, long-term investing in the stock market might be worth exploring.
How a $10,000 CD deposit could earn you nearly $500
The amount you earn with a CD depends on three main factors: the interest rate, your deposit amount, and how long you commit the money.
For instance, putting $10,000 into a 14-month CD with a 4.25% APY would earn you around $498 in interest by the time it matures -- and your initial deposit stays fully protected the entire time.
That's a nice bump compared to most traditional savings accounts, where rates tend to be much lower and can change at any time. Locking in a top CD rate today, like LendingClub's 14-month CD, can help you maximize your returns before rates drop. See LendingClub's 14-month CD details here.
How to open a certificate of deposit
Opening a CD is simple and can be done in just a few easy steps:
- Compare rates and terms. Shop around at different banks to find the best APY and term length that match your savings goals. Online banks often offer better rates than traditional ones.
- Choose your deposit amount. Decide how much you want to invest, keeping in mind that early withdrawals usually come with penalties, so pick an amount you can leave untouched for the full term.
- Open your account. You can open a CD online or in person at a bank branch. Be prepared to provide personal information, such as your ID and banking details.
- Fund your CD. Transfer funds from your checking or savings account into the CD. Once funded, your interest rate and term are locked in.
- Track your maturity date. Make a note of when your CD matures so you can decide whether to withdraw your money or renew it when the term ends.
Remember, each CD allows only one deposit. Plan your amount wisely. When you're ready, click here to explore the best CD rates and open a high-yield CD today.
High-yield savings accounts vs. CDs: Get a top-tier APY and keep your cash flexible
Looking for strong returns without locking your money away? A high-yield savings account could be a better fit than a CD. Here's why HYSAs offer more freedom:
- No lock-in period -- Add or withdraw funds whenever you want, with no early withdrawal penalties.
- Easy access -- Move money between accounts quickly whenever you need it.
- Low maintenance -- Deposit your money and let it grow, no need to track maturity dates like with CDs.
- Competitive rates -- While rates can change, many HYSAs currently offer APYs that rival short-term CDs.
The bottom line: you can enjoy high returns while still having full access to your savings.
One standout right now is SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC). This top-rated account offers up to 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings with qualifying direct deposits. Even better: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) — that equals up to 4.00% APY! It's an easy way to boost your savings without locking up your cash. Click here to learn more.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25.
Min. to earn
$0
|
SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25.
|
$0
|
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.60% annual percentage yield as of June 17, 2025.
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.60% annual percentage yield as of June 17, 2025.
|
$0
|
Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
Member FDIC.
APY
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of May 2, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank's discretion. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
|
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of May 2, 2025 and subject to change at the Bank's discretion. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
|
$500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
|
Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
Yes, certificates of deposit are considered very safe. CDs offered by FDIC-insured banks or NCUA-insured credit unions are protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution, which means your principal is secure even if the bank or credit union fails.
-
When a CD reaches its maturity date, you'll have a short window -- usually seven to 10 days -- to withdraw your money or move it into a new CD. If you don't take action, the bank may automatically roll it into a new CD, often at a different rate or term.
-
The biggest downside of a certificate of deposit is the lack of liquidity. When you invest in a CD, your money is locked in for a fixed term, and withdrawing it early can result in loss of interest. This means you have less flexibility to access your funds if you need them before the CD matures.
Our Research Expert
