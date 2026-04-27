Best Savings Account Rates Today, April 27, 2026: Earn up to 5.00% APY
The Fed meets this week on April 28-29. Experts aren't expecting a change to rates, but nothing's ever guaranteed.
Even if the Fed holds steady, you're still losing money every day in a low-rate account. That part is guaranteed.
High-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are waiting. Make the move before the Fed meeting gives you another excuse to delay.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2026
|Account
|APY
|Bonus
|Next Steps
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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up to 4.00%Rate info Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn: $0
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Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 3/31/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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up to 4.10%*Rate info 4.10%* APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.60%* APY
Min. to earn: $5,000
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Earn up to 4.10% APY with promo code CITBoost
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates-- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
4.50/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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3.80%Rate info The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Min. to earn: $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY
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N/A
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Open Account for Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier
On Western Alliance Bank's Secure Website.
The annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of January 8, 2026 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Refer to product’s website for latest APY rate. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.
Accurate as of the time of publication. The national average rate referenced is from the FDIC’s published National Rates and Rate Caps for Savings deposit products, accurate as of March 16, 2026. See the FDIC website for more information.
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends May 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosures
CIT updates the multiplier information based on the FDIC National Rates. The FDIC publishes their rate on the third Monday of each month (always will be their effective date) and CIT updates its site by the end of that week.
CIT updates its APY disclosure only when there is a rate change (increases or decreases)
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
Best HYSA rates today, April 27, 2026
|Bank Account
|APY
|Requirements
|Varo Savings
|up to 5.00%
|Qualify to earn 5.00% APY on up to $5,000, and 2.50% APY on any amount above that.
|Go2bank
|up to 4.50%
|On savings vault balances up to $5,000 when your checking account is active and in good standing.
|Pibank Savings
|4.40%
|No min. balance
|Axos ONE®
|up to 4.21%
|Receive at least $1,500 in total monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance of at least $1,500
|Newtek Bank Personal High Yield Savings
|4.20%
|No min. balance to open, min. $0.01 required to earn interest
Featured HYSA:
Right now, with the Axos ONE® checking and savings bundle, earn up to 4.21% APY on your savings when you meet account requirements. Growing your savings balance has never been easier. Check out our full review to learn more, or click below to open an account now.
Axos ONE®
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- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 2/1/2026. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of 4.21% APY on the first $499,999.99 and 4.01% APY on any additional balance for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic ACH deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., real time payments, online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) mobile check deposits, (iv) real time payments. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds, (v) ATM deposits.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale, shown in tenths of a point to highlight even small differences between products. Accounts are evaluated across four main criteria:
- APY
- Brand and reputation
- Fees and minimum requirements
- Accessibility and features
Scores may be adjusted to reward limited-time high rates or penalize accounts with excessive fees. Our goal is to highlight accounts that are competitive, easy to use, and backed by trusted institutions. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Why high-yield savings accounts are still a good idea
The Fed's second-half 2025 rate cuts have rippled their way through the market. But top savings rates are still holding relatively steady after two "hold" decisions to start the year and another likely later this week. Many of the best HYSAs continue to pay between 4.00% and 5.00% APY, several times what you'd earn at a traditional bank.
That difference can add up quickly. A few extra percentage points can mean hundreds of dollars more in annual interest, all while keeping your money protected. Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, and you can access your funds anytime.
That combination of security, flexibility, and steady growth makes an HYSA a simple and safe way to boost your savings. Just don't wait too long -- when the Fed cuts rates, banks usually follow, and another cut or two could still come before the end of the year. Opening an account now helps you capture today's best APYs while they're still available.
How to open an HYSA
Getting started takes just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Compare accounts. Look for one with a top APY, no monthly fees, and easy transfer options. If the same bank offers checking, that can make moving money faster.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account right on their website. You'll just need your address, date of birth, and Social Security number.
- Fund your account. Once approved, transfer money from your checking or another savings account. Deposits usually clear within a few business days.
That's all it takes to start earning more on your cash. Once your account is set up, you can update any direct deposits or payments so they go straight to your new HYSA.
How much can your savings really grow?
A solid rate can make a big difference over time. Even at 4.00% APY, your money compounds every month, quietly earning interest on top of interest.
Here's what that growth could look like without adding another dollar:
|Starting Balance
|After 1 Year
|After 5 Years
|After 10 Years
|After 20 Years
|$1,000
|$1,040
|$1,217
|$1,480
|$2,191
|$5,000
|$5,204
|$6,105
|$7,454
|$11,113
|$10,000
|$10,407
|$12,210
|$14,908
|$22,226
|$20,000
|$20,815
|$24,420
|$29,817
|$44,452
That's what the power of compounding looks like. Your balance growing on its own, even when you're not adding more.
Compared to the national average savings rate of 0.39%, the gap is enormous. Opening one of today's best high-yield savings accounts can help your money earn more than 10x higher interest -- with zero extra effort.
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FAQs
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Absolutely. Many savers keep multiple HYSAs to separate funds by goal -- one for emergencies, one for a vacation, one for a down payment. There's no rule against it, and it can make budgeting a lot more intuitive.
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Mostly the rate. HYSAs -- typically offered by online banks -- pay significantly more interest than the national average for traditional savings accounts. The tradeoff: you usually won't have a local branch to walk into.
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The best HYSAs charge nothing. Still, some accounts carry monthly maintenance fees or require a minimum balance to waive them. Always scan the fee schedule before opening -- a high APY means little if fees are quietly eating into your earnings.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.