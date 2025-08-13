Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today: August 13, 2025 -- Up to 5.00% APY
It's still a great time to be saving. Many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are offering 4.00% APY or more, with the Fed keeping rates steady so far this year.
An HYSA works just like a regular savings account -- your money stays safe, it's easy to access, and it's FDIC-insured. The big difference is the interest. You'll earn a lot more.
Rates could slip later this year, so grabbing a top APY now is a smart move. If you haven't switched yet, there's still time.
Here are the best high-yield savings account rates available today.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 12, 2025.
A top pick: The Barclays Tiered Savings account stands out with a 3.90% APY and no minimum balance required to earn interest. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full Barclays Tiered Savings review to learn more and open an account today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 9/3/25. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 3.80%
|
$0
|
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 13, 2025. Terms apply.
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%
|
$0
|
CIT Platinum Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn
$100 to open account, $5,000+ for max APY
|
4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more
|
$100 to open account, $5,000+ for max APY
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Is now the right time to open a high-yield savings account?
At the moment, top HYSAs are offering between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- more than enough to outpace inflation, while many people's savings are stuck earning pennies.
They're safe, too. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can move or withdraw your money whenever you want. Link it to your checking account, and you'll have quick, easy access to your cash.
It's always smart to keep your savings in an HYSA, but now could be a particularly good time. The Fed left rates unchanged again at its last meeting, but many experts think cuts are coming before year's end -- and some banks have already started lowering APYs. Wait too long, and today's top rates could disappear.
3 easy steps to open an HYSA
You can open a high-yield savings account in just a few minutes. Here's how:
- Pick the right high-yield savings account. Search for one with a strong APY, no monthly fees, and requirements you can easily meet. If possible, choose a bank that also offers a checking account so you can link the two for quick transfers.
- Apply online. Most banks let you open an account online. You'll just need a few basics, like your address and Social Security number.
- Move your money. Log in to your new account and transfer funds from your old savings or checking account. Transfers between banks usually take a few business days.
And that's it -- you're ready to start earning more interest. Just remember to update any automatic deposits or bill payments to your new account.
How much can you earn in a high-yield savings account?
With a 4.00% APY, your savings can grow faster than you might think. Here's how much interest you'd earn over time with an HYSA paying 4.00% APY, depending on your starting balance.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Given enough time, even a modest balance can bring in thousands in interest -- and that's without adding another dollar.
The sooner you open an HYSA, the sooner your money starts working harder, often earning 10 times the interest of a typical savings account. So don't wait -- open a high-yield savings account today.
FAQs
-
The biggest downside of a high-yield savings account is that interest rates can fluctuate. Unlike the fixed rates of CDs, the interest rate on savings accounts can change based on market conditions, potentially reducing your earnings over time. This variability means your returns might not be as predictable as with other fixed-rate investments.
-
Right now, many HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- enough to help your savings grow faster than inflation. Rates could drop later this year, so locking in a top rate now could mean more earnings.
-
Yes. Your deposits (up to $250,000 per bank) are FDIC-insured, and you can access your money anytime.
Our Research Expert
