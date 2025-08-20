Up to 5.00% APY: These Are the Best High-Yield Savings Account Rates Today, August 20, 2025
It remains a great time to be a saver, as many high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are still paying 4.00% APY or more.
An HYSA isn't complicated -- it works just like your regular savings account. Your money stays safe, FDIC-insured, and easy to access whenever you need it. The difference is the return, and even a modest balance can grow much faster here than at a big bank.
Rates may dip later this year, so taking advantage of a strong APY now is a smart move. If you haven't made the switch yet, you're not too late.
Here are the best high-yield savings account rates available today.
- Varo Savings -- up to 5.00% APY (Max APY on up to $5,000, 2.50% APY after)
- Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance)
- Elevault -- 4.60% APY (No min. balance. Balances over $250,000 do not earn interest)
- Presidential Bank Advantage Savings -- 4.50% APY ($5,000 min. to open, terms apply)
- Axos ONE® -- up to 4.46% APY (Min. balance: $1,500)
Data source: Issuing banks. Rates are accurate as of August 19, 2025.
Featured offer: The Barclays Tiered Savings account stands out with a 3.90% APY and no minimum balance required to earn interest. It's one of the few top-tier rates still widely available -- and with no account fees, it's a smart move while rates remain high. Read our full Barclays Tiered Savings review to learn more and open an account today.
Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025
|Product
|APY
|Min. to Earn
|
SoFi Checking and Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 9/3/25. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus.
Min. to earn
$0
|
up to 3.80%Rate info Earn up to 4.50% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.80% APY as of 8/5/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking & Savings account and enroll in SoFi Plus by 9/3/25. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. SoFi members who enroll in SoFi Plus with Eligible Direct Deposit or by paying the SoFi Plus Subscription Fee every 30 days or SoFi members with $5,000 or more in Qualifying Deposits during the 30-Day Evaluation Period can earn 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. There is no minimum Eligible Direct Deposit amount required to qualify for the stated interest rate. Members without either SoFi Plus or Qualifying Deposits, during the 30-Day Evaluation Period will earn 1.00% APY on savings balances (including Vaults) and 0.50% APY on checking balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. These rates are current as of 1/24/25. There is no minimum balance requirement. If you have satisfied Eligible Direct Deposit requirements for our highest APY but do not see 3.80% APY on your APY Details page the day after your Eligible Direct Deposit arrives, please contact us at 855-456-7634. Additional information can be found at http://www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet. See the SoFi Plus Terms and Conditions at https://www.sofi.com/terms-of-use/#plus.
|
$0
|
American Express® High Yield Savings Account
Member FDIC.
APY
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 20, 2025. Terms apply.
Min. to earn
$0
|
3.50%Rate info 3.50% annual percentage yield as of August 20, 2025. Terms apply.
|
$0
|
CIT Platinum Savings
Member FDIC.
APY
4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or moreRate info 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
Min. to earn
$100 to open account, $5,000+ for max APY
|
4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or moreRate info 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more; otherwise, 0.25% APY
|
$100 to open account, $5,000+ for max APY
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
At Motley Fool Money, we rate savings accounts on a five-star scale (1 = poor, 5 = best). We evaluate all savings accounts across four main criteria: annual percentage yield (APY), brand and reputation, fees and minimum requirements, and perks that really make a difference -- think ATM access, linked checking accounts, or even branch access.
Our scores are weighted as:
- APY: 50%
- Brand and reputation: 20%
- Fees and minimums: 15%
- Other perks: 15%
Our aim is to maintain a balanced list featuring top-scoring products from reputable brands offering competitive APYs and standout features. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates bank accounts.
Should you open a high-yield savings account now?
Right now, many HYSAs are paying between 4.00% and 5.00% APY -- easily beating inflation and far above what most big banks are offering.
They're also safe and flexible. Your deposits (up to $250,000) are FDIC-insured, and you can transfer or withdraw money anytime. Link it to your checking account, and your cash is always within easy reach.
An HYSA is usually a smart move, but now may be one of the best times to act. The Fed kept rates steady at its last meeting in July, yet many experts believe cuts are coming before the end of the year -- and some banks have already started lowering APYs. If you wait, today's top rates could slip away.
3 easy steps to open a high-yield savings account
It only takes a few minutes to open an HYSA. Here's what to do:
- Choose your account. Look for one with a high APY, no monthly fees, and terms you can meet without hassle. A bank that also offers checking accounts can make transfers between accounts fast and easy.
- Apply online. Most banks have a short application you can fill out on their website. You'll need some basic details, like your address and Social Security number.
- Transfer your funds. Once your account is open, move money over from your existing savings or checking. Bank-to-bank transfers usually take a few business days.
That's all it takes to start earning more on your savings -- just don't forget to update any automatic deposits or withdrawals to your new account.
How much can your money earn in a high-yield savings account?
At 4.00% APY, your savings can build up surprisingly fast. The table below shows how much interest you could earn over time based on your starting balance.
|Starting Balance
|1 Year
|5 Years
|10 Years
|20 Years
|$5,000
|$204
|$1,104
|$2,457
|$5,622
|$10,000
|$408
|$2,208
|$4,914
|$11,244
|$20,000
|$816
|$4,416
|$9,828
|$22,488
Even a smaller deposit can turn into thousands in interest if you let it sit and grow -- no extra contributions needed.
Open one of the top HYSAs now, and your cash could start earning up to 10 times more interest than the average savings account.
-
Sources
FAQs
-
Right now, the best savings account rates are those between about 3.80% and 5.00%. You can earns hundreds more per year on your savings compared to keeping your money in an account with the national average savings APY of 0.38%.
-
The biggest downside of a high-yield savings account is that interest rates can fluctuate. Unlike the fixed rates of CDs, the interest rate on savings accounts can change based on market conditions, potentially reducing your earnings over time. This variability means your returns might not be as predictable as with other fixed-rate investments.
-
Yes, high-yield savings accounts are safe as long as they're offered by an FDIC-insured bank or NCUA-insured credit union. Your deposits are protected up to $250,000 per person, per institution, in case the bank or credit union fails.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.